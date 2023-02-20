Mama June's Wedding Included a Surprising Appearance by Estranged Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell

Shannon's other daughters — Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, who has custody of Alana — also supported their mom on her big day with Justin Stroud

By
Published on February 20, 2023 02:50 PM
Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Photo: Christine Salvador/WE tv

June Shannon just tied the knot — and she had all of her daughters by her side.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star's wedding to Justin Stroud was attended by Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who has long been estranged from mother.

The 27-year-old was pictured walking her mother down the aisle alongside sisters Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird and Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon.

"All four of my girls walked me down to Justin and his mom walked him down the aisle," Shannon told PEOPLE.

The estrangement between Shannon, 43, and Cardwell, 28, began after reports that Shannon was dating Mark McDaniel — someone Shannon previously dated when Cardwell was a child. In 2014, Cardwell alleged she was molested by McDaniel at the age of 8. At the time, she told PEOPLE she was unsure if her mother had rekindled with McDaniel because she'd received conflicting information.

Mama June Shannon & Justin Stroud Wedding
Christine Salvador/WE tv

Still, even the potential of the relationship severed the relationship between Shannon and her daughter, with Cardwell telling The Sun in June 2021: "We used to be really, really close, but all that stuff happened with her getting back with Mark, we really had distance after that."

She added, "You know, I've never had a conversation with her where she was like 'Oh I'm sorry for what happened or, I'm sorry for this … It's like she is always brushing everything off and like acting like everything is fine and nothing happened."

Anna Cardwell
Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Though Cardwell has been the only daughter fully estranged from Shannon, she's not the only family member who has sought distance.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo namesake Thompson, now 17, has been under the formal custody of sister Pumpkin, 23, since June 2022.

Three years before the custody ruling, Shannon and ex-boyfriend Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak were arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Shannon has since gotten sober. In an episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption last June, she shared how instrumental husband Stroud had been on her sobriety.

This isn't the first time Shannon has married Stroud. The couple first exchanged vows in May 2022 — on their six-month anniversary of meeting each other. She revealed the surprise in an Instagram video.

"That's right, no jokes, I really was scared of the M-word, but hey, Justin made me not be scared of it anymore because he wifey-ed me up," she said.

