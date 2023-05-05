Mama June Shannon Says It Took 'a Lot of Hard Work' and 'Tears' to Reach Good Place with Family (Exclusive)

Mama June Shannon exclusively tells PEOPLE fans will get to see "a lot" of how her family resolved their ongoing issues in the new season of Mama June: Family in Crisis, premiering Friday on WE tv

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 05:32 PM
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Shannon. Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Mama June Shannon's family has overcome a lot of hardship over the years. And through it all, the famed bunch always manages to come back to each other.

Ahead of the return of Mama June: Family in Crisis, June exclusively tells PEOPLE that it took "a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, a lot of just arguing, a lot of fighting, a lot of tears" for the family to reach a good place. She teases that fans will also see "a lot of that" occurring in the WE tv show's sixth season.

Something that has helped June, 43, with her kids in recent years is learning to choose her battles, which she relied on when signing over sole custody of daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson to older daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. In determining that was the best way forward, June says she had to have a proper "sit down with the family."

"I don't want the mudslinging to happen. I didn't want to go through a huge ass court battle, then at the end of the day, Alana hating me, or Pumpkin, and not talk to either one of us, and be that rebellious person and say, 'Well, I don't want to talk to either one of you all,'" she explains.

Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin
June "Mama June" Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon with daughter Ella. Paras Griffin/Getty

The custody filing occurred around the time June wed now-husband Justin Stroud. But their relationship didn't initially earn the stamp of approval from June's daughters, who felt she prioritized her romantic pursuit over her children.

Justin, in fact, admits "it was a little rocky" before he was eventually accepted by the family, citing "the past tensions and what's happened in the past with other men" as some of the reasons for the strife.

"I've always told them to put their guard up. They should always protect theirselves over anybody. You can't love nobody else or do anything for anybody else if you don't protect yourself first," he says. "So, always protect yourself."

Mama June and Justin Stroud
Mama June and Justin Stroud. Justin Stroud Instagram

Justin also believes June's health struggles last year "really turned around" a lot for the family amid ongoing issues.

"It scared [June] but it also scared the girls," he adds. "And they started realizing what's important in life. ... It's the little things."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mama June: Family in Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Related Articles
John Ritter's Three's Company Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy
John Ritter's 'Three's Company' Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner's Divorce 'Has Nothing to Do with 'Yellowstone' '
HOT WHEELS: ULTIMATE CHALLENGE -- Season 1 -- Pictured: Anthony Anderson, Terry Crews, Sung Kang, Joel McHale,WWE Superstar Big E, Jay Leno
Jay Leno and More Stars Judge Epic Car Creations in 'Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge' Trailer (Exclusive)
Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck, Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Reunites with '8 Simple Rules' Costar Amy Davidson and John Ritter's Widow Amy Yasbeck
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1anPsKqpdEdvY57J6NGgvzh_zsB1ytHdB/view — 90 Day: Rishi Tells Jen She's 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
'90 Day' : Jen Calls Rishi 'Delusional' About Their Future as He Admits His Family Does Not Approve of Them
Natalie Portman 'Angel City' TV Series premiere
Natalie Portman Says She's 'Definitely a Soccer Mom': My Son Is a 'Ferocious' Player (Exclusive)
Sam Page
Sam Page Teases How His 'Grey's Anatomy' Character 'Goes Deeper' in Relationship with Jo Wilson
Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams (center) and Ariel Winter
'Stars on Mars' Lineup Unveiled: Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams, Ariel Winter, and More Will Set Off to Conquer Outer Space
The Masked Singer
Olivia Culpo — 'The Masked Singer''s UFO — Calls Wedding Planning 'a Lot of Work' but 'Really Fun' (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12932286en) Drew Tarver 'Hacks' TV show season 2 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 May 2022
'The Other Two' Star Drew Tarver on How His Own Siblings React to His Fame: 'They're Tired' (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Chris Pratt Says His Only Film Wife Katherine Has Likely Seen Is 'Bride Wars': 'True Cinema' (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix attends the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images); Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' on June 06, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage); Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
'VPR' : Sandoval's Costars Clock His 'Thing for Raquel,' Comparing Fixation to Early Days of Ariana Relationship
The Masked Singer
Nicole Scherzinger Tells Eliminated 'Masked Singer' Contestant 'I Didn't Know You Could Sing'
shangela
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Shangela Is 'Disgusted' by 'Damaging' Rape, Gender Violence Claims by Ex-Show Assistant
Lindsie Chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley Dismisses 'Untrue' Rumors About Why She Hasn't Visited Julie in Prison: 'Been Such a Process'
Kenya Moore attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premeire at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenya Moore Admits She's Still 'a Little Afraid' of Falling in Love amid 2-Year Divorce: 'There's a Pressure'