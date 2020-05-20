Mama June Shannon Practices Yoga on the Beach in Florida: 'Namaste'

Mama June Shannon enjoyed the sand and sun while getting some outdoor exercise

The official start of summer is still more than a month away, but Mama June Shannon is already enjoying the sun, sand and surf.

On Tuesday, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star did some yoga on a Florida beach.

For the sandy session, she wore blue, floral print yoga pants, which she paired with a black T-shirt, and pulled her hair up in a ponytail.

"Namaste 🧘‍♂️," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself staring out at the waves as she stood in a standing namaste pose on a black mat.

June, 40, was also joined by musician Adam Barta for the workout. "Nothing but blue skies and namaste all the way 🙆🏻‍♂️ @mamajune Rocking my @kapowmeggings #yogapractice #mamajune #adambarta #namaste #namaste," he captioned a similar photo of himself and June, shared to his Instagram.

While beaches in the sunshine state have been closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, some have reopened with restrictions.

In a series of Instagram Stories, June encouraged her fans to continue practicing social distancing.

"I am here to tell y'all that with the United States starting to open up little by little, I want y'all to be safe and just know your surroundings and still practice social distancing," she said. "I know it's hard, but hey, let's do it together."

Recently, a source close to June told PEOPLE that she "really wants to get it together, most importantly for her girls."

Her relationship with daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been strained since she was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Her boyfriend Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both were charged with felonies. A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.