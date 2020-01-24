Mama June Shannon Admits 'Every Day Is a Struggle,' Says She and Kids Aren't 'Seeing Each Other'

Mama June Shannon (L); Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson June Shannon/Instagram; D Dipasupil/Getty

Mama June Shannon is breaking her silence on social media amid the drama in her life over the past year.

Posting a car selfie to Instagram on Thursday, the Mama June: From Not to Hot reality star, 40, seemed to address the difficulties that she has been facing since she was arrested on drug possession charges last March. (She and boyfriend Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak would go on to plead not guilty in October.)

“Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a [struggle] n some days i just want to disappear,” Shannon captioned her Thursday post. “Even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its [been] very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will [change] as i want them to know i miss n love them very much.”

Following her arrest, the youngest of Shannon’s children, 14-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” was taken into legal guardianship by her older sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

“Things haven’t been the easiest lately but I promise we will get through it,” Pumpkin, 20, wrote in a sweet birthday tribute for her sister in August. “I love being there for you when you need me most. And I enjoy being your sister mom. I hope today is all you wish for and more ❤️❤️ @honeybooboo.”

Image zoom Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson (L) and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Image zoom Mama June Shannon (L) and Geno Doak Robin L Marshall/Getty

Shannon was arrested in March on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the substance was undergoing testing.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum was arrested alongside boyfriend Doak, who was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The spokesperson alleged Doak also had suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe. In September, both were charged with felonies.

A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.

At the time, there was no new court date set. If convicted, they both face one year in jail for the charge, The Blast reported.

Image zoom Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson (L) and Mama June Shannon Robin L Marshall/Getty

At the beginning of a March episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, WE tv aired two messages addressing Shannon’s recent troubles.

“We share our viewers’ concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being,” read a statement from WE tv. (The text was identical to what the network had previously shared on social media.)

Then Pumpkin shared her own statement, saying, “Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch. But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good.”

“The next couple months rolled around and things took a turn,” she added. “We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family, and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us.”