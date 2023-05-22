Mama June Shannon Moving Back to Georgia to Be by Daughter Anna's Side During Cancer Treatments

The Mama June: Family Crisis star recently told PEOPLE that the months since her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer have been "mentally draining"

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on May 22, 2023 03:28 PM

Mama June Shannon is putting her daughter Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell's needs first.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Shannon, 43, and her husband, Justin Stroud, will soon be leaving Alabama for her native Georgia. While there, they'll be able to help care for June's eldest daughter amid her battle with cancer.

"We are definitely leaving Alabama. I'm in the process of leaving Alabama now and I'm in the final steps of my legal issues," Stroud, 35, told The US Sun. "So we'll definitely be going back to Georgia."

However, at this time, Shannon said the couple has "split time between Alabama and Georgia."

"And when we come to help Anna and visit, we stay in an Airbnb," she added.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City.
Desiree Navarro/Getty; Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer in January. She learned of her diagnosis after undergoing testing for stomach aches.

And while Shannon and Cardwell had a strained relationship over the years, the Shannon family matriarch told the outlet that their bond "was actually working before she found out that she had cancer."

"It didn't just all of a sudden miraculously start working like what Anna had cancer, you know, to make that totally clear with everybody," she added.

Cardwell has shared a glimpse into how she's navigating her cancer journey. Ahead of Mother's Day, Cardwell shared a photo with boyfriend Eldridge Toney as she was "going on to round 3 of chemo." She said despite dealing with digestion issues, it was still a "pretty good day."

"Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up 😂," she shared on Instagram. "But over all it's going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good 😇😁😁🙏"

At the emotional chemo session was June, her husband Justin Stroud, her other daughter Jessica and Anna's boyfriend Elridge Toney. Mother-of-two Anna, 28, first reported experiencing stomach aches before undergoing a series of tests that led to the terrifying diagnosis in January. She recently completed her first round of chemotherapy, and doctors are said to be monitoring her progress before making any further decisions. Images show Anna hooked up to medical equipment in a hospital in Georgia while one photograph shows her hair after it fell out. Sources close to the family said the family have been rallying around Anna as she embarks on her treatment. A source said of June's visit: "The family are rallying around Anna and are doing everything they can to make her feel comfortable. "June has been by her daughter's side and is supporting her completely through this terrible ordeal she is facing."
MEGA

Shannon recently told PEOPLE that dealing with her daughter's cancer has left her "emotionally drained."

"I don't go live [on TikTok] a lot because of Anna. I'm already emotionally drained because of that," she explained. "I'm not being mean with the emotion... I'm not mentally [or] emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day."

"I just have the energy to give to them and answer that a hundred times without crying on TikTok for three hours," she continued. "You don't know whether to scream. You don't know whether to laugh. You don't know whether to holler. You don't know who to blame."

And while Shannon noted that it's also been "mentally draining" for Cardwell, she said her daughter has enjoyed using TikTok as an escape.

"You're asking her that a hundred times, and that's why I know it's mentally draining for her too. They're asking her stuff," she added. "And so for her escape is TikTok but her having 600, 700 people and she's dancing and being goofy. They love that about Anna. They love that. So I'll tell you, go follow Anna. Like on TikTok, like go follow. If she's feeling good, she's mostly on there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

