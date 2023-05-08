Mama June Knows Daughter Alana's Graduation Is 'Going to Be an Emotional Day' — and Teases College Plans

Mama June Shannon tells PEOPLE that "all the people that has been important" in daughter Alana's life and "watched her grow up" will attend her upcoming graduation

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 8, 2023 01:01 PM
Personality Alana Thompson "Honey Boo Boo" and June Shannon "Mama June" attends the 2nd Annual Bossip "Best Dressed List" event at Avenue on July 31, 2018
Photo: Robin L Marshall/Getty

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is days away from her high school graduation. With that milestone on the horizon, Mama June Shannon is filled with emotion.

June, 43, exclusively tells PEOPLE that "a lot of people" are coming to support Alana, 17, on her big day.

"Everybody is like, 'No, it's not time for her to graduate.' But I'm just like, 'Yeah. It's going to be an emotional day,'" she shares.

June says "all the people that has been important" in Alana's life and "watched her grow up" will be in attendance.

"Our old bodyguards are going to be there for her graduation. Our production team is going to be there. Just a lot of people that has watched her grow up over the years is actually going to show up," she continues. "She's got 45 people coming into town just to watch her graduate."

She adds, "A lot of those people [going] are people in her past and has been part of her growing up. So I think that part is going to be really neat."

Honey Boo Boo and Mama June at AOL Build on June 11, 2018 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

As for what's next for Alana, June reveals that her youngest child will soon be heading off to college. But "just for her safety," the family isn't disclosing where Alana which school will attend this fall.

"She's going to a public college, but we're not releasing that because of her," June explains. "The college already knows who she is from her application."

June's husband, Justin Stroud, also tells PEOPLE that "there's some things that she tries to keep normal, just because she's been in the spotlight so long."

"But it's hard," Justin acknowledges. "She understands, being in it her whole life, that it's just part of who she is now. But still, you still try to keep some things [private]."

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio on March 14, 2019 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Addressing whether the cameras will follow Alana to school, June leaves the door open, telling PEOPLE: "Honestly, y'all [are] going to want to know what happens to Alana. If y'all watch [our show], y'all might get to see what happens."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Related Articles
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula attend BravoCon Press Room in New York City on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
'Summer House' 's Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke Get Real About Her 'Postmenopausal' Estrogen Levels
LEXI UNDERWOOD, SADIE STANLEY, GRIFFIN GLUCK, LISA YAMADA, KADEE STRICKLAND & SEAN BLAKEMORE
'Cruel Summer' Gets Literal with Ride-or-Die Friendships in Dramatic Season 2 Trailer
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Shaye Celebrate Son’s College Graduation: ‘Heartfelt Congratulations’
Pierce Brosnan and Wife Keely Celebrate Son Paris' College Graduation: 'Heartfelt Congratulations'
Bronny James
LeBron James' Son Bronny Commits to USC: 'I'm Proud of Him,' Basketball Legend Says
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqqmFyguG5y/ Verified Life lately 🫀 1. Rolly Polly Olly 2. Flowers 💐 3. My everything 4. Leaking🥛 5. Blessing day 6. First time dancing @ 6 weeks postpartum 7. A pink moment 💕 8. 1.10.23 9. Friends & babies 10. ♾️
Val Chmerkovskiy Says Fatherhood Is the 'Best Hood I've Been To': It's 'a Lot of Fun' (Exclusive)
Love Is Blind's Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary
'Love Is Blind' Stars Tiffany and Brett Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary at L.A. Lakers Game
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Bridget Everett (L) and Creator/Executive Producer Amy Schumer attend the Inside Amy Schumer 3rd Season Premiere Party on April 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central)
'Somebody Somewhere' Star Bridget Everett Thanks Pal Amy Schumer: 'She Took a Chance on Me'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are ‘Eternally Grateful’ on One Year Anniversary
Kaley Cuoco 'Cannot Believe How Natural' Tom Pelphrey Is as a New Dad to Baby Matilda (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Kwame Appiah, Chelsea Griffin at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' 's Chelsea and Kwame Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'What a Year It's Been'
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Her Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr6Ou5UuCJB/. Jessica Simpson/Instagram
Jessica Simpson Says 'Generous' Daughter Maxwell Used Birthday Wish on Her Grandpa Joe's Cancer
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images); Anna Cardwell - Anna Cardwell Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVr6BWueXM/
Mama June Admits She's Been 'Emotionally Drained' Amid Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle (Exclusive)
drew scott and son parker
Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's 'Wonder-Filled Trip Around the Sun' as He Turns 1
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Mama June attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv ); https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlxYgsx3tM/ Verified pronouns are SHE, sorry i couldn’t be her 💅🏼 1w
Mama June Isn't Ruling Out Daughter Alana Staying with Boyfriend Dralin Carswell for 'the Rest of Her Life'
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Shannon Says It Took 'a Lot of Hard Work' and 'Tears' to Reach Good Place with Family (Exclusive)
John Ritter's Three's Company Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy
John Ritter's 'Three's Company' Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner's Divorce 'Has Nothing to Do with 'Yellowstone' '