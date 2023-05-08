Mama June Knows Daughter Alana's Graduation Is 'Going to Be an Emotional Day' — and Teases College Plans

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is days away from her high school graduation. With that milestone on the horizon, Mama June Shannon is filled with emotion.

June, 43, exclusively tells PEOPLE that "a lot of people" are coming to support Alana, 17, on her big day.

"Everybody is like, 'No, it's not time for her to graduate.' But I'm just like, 'Yeah. It's going to be an emotional day,'" she shares.

June says "all the people that has been important" in Alana's life and "watched her grow up" will be in attendance.

"Our old bodyguards are going to be there for her graduation. Our production team is going to be there. Just a lot of people that has watched her grow up over the years is actually going to show up," she continues. "She's got 45 people coming into town just to watch her graduate."

She adds, "A lot of those people [going] are people in her past and has been part of her growing up. So I think that part is going to be really neat."

As for what's next for Alana, June reveals that her youngest child will soon be heading off to college. But "just for her safety," the family isn't disclosing where Alana which school will attend this fall.

"She's going to a public college, but we're not releasing that because of her," June explains. "The college already knows who she is from her application."

June's husband, Justin Stroud, also tells PEOPLE that "there's some things that she tries to keep normal, just because she's been in the spotlight so long."

"But it's hard," Justin acknowledges. "She understands, being in it her whole life, that it's just part of who she is now. But still, you still try to keep some things [private]."

Addressing whether the cameras will follow Alana to school, June leaves the door open, telling PEOPLE: "Honestly, y'all [are] going to want to know what happens to Alana. If y'all watch [our show], y'all might get to see what happens."

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.