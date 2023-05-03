Mama June's Husband Admits He Regrets Agreeing to Marrying Her While He 'Was Emotionally Messed Up' in Jail

The honeymoon phase seems to have ended early for Mama June Shannon and Justin Stroud.

In a PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the premiere of WE tv's Mama June: Family Crisis, Justin, who married Mama June in March 2023 after six month of dating, gets real about his feelings

"This ain't how I wanted this to go, like, this whole marriage, you know" he tells the 43-year-old. "And how it went down, like, that's not what I wanted. Like that's not how I wanted it to go."

The pair said "I do" for the first time in a civil ceremony before celebrating with an intimate waterfront ceremony in February.

Mama June Instagram

"You were at the courthouse and signed the papers too," Mama June points out.

Justin says he only agreed because "you asked me in jail."

"But you were OK with that," Mama June responds.

"Not really," Justin says.

He continues, "To be honest with you, I was emotionally messed up. I was going through some things. Life isn't where I wanted to be at that point. You know, I just got out of rehab not too long before that. And just I wasn't emotionally in it, June."

Justin Stroud Instagram

This comment makes Mama June worry Justin might not be "emotionally into me."

"You knew when you got hooked up with me that I was f---ing blind," she continues, referring to untreated cataracts from her childhood that resulted in her becoming legally blind. "Now I'm having all these medical issues so you're like, 'Oh let's back out.' What the f---? Are you like, you brought me to breakfast to tell me you want a divorce?"

The reality star went to the hospital in September because she had been experiencing severe headaches and dizziness. Prior to that, the mom of four had undergone a gastric sleeve procedure and a tummy tuck to aid in her weight loss.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

How the rest of the tense conversation plays out remains to be seen when Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.