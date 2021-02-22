Mama June Shannon faces the repercussions of her 2019 arrest on drug possession charges in WE tv's Mama June: Road to Redemption

Mama June Fights for a 'Second Chance' in Mama June: Road to Redemption Supertease

Mama June Shannon is looking for a second chance.

In the supertease for WE tv's Mama June: Road to Redemption, exclusively debuted by PEOPLE, the 41-year-old reality star hopes to repair her fractured relationships with her family in the aftermath of her 2019 arrest on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

"I have no idea who my mother is anymore," admits June's daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Efird, 21.

The supertease flashes back to June's arrest and subsequent rehab stint — and hints that she till has some work to do to get back in the good graces of her family.

"I've got to continuously show Pumpkin that I've changed," says June.

In a sit down with Marriage Boot Camp's Dr. Ish Major, June says that "everyone deserves a second chance."

But Dr. Ish seems to disagree, telling June, "You are out of your mind."

As June's loved ones — including daughters Pumpkin and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson— deal with their own problems, June struggles with the repercussions of her arrest.

"I may go to jail and never see my kids again. I'm scared s---less," she says.

And when the Georgia native's family also begins to question her newfound sobriety, June sets out to make things right and prove to everyone that she's worthy of redemption.

"I want to say that I'm sorry," says June, "but I need to show that I'm sorry."

In March 2019, June was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Her boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak, was also arrested, PEOPLE previously reported.

Both were hit with felony charges for drug possession in September 2019. The couple's attorney entered not guilty pleas on their behalf the following month, a rep for the Macon County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In April 2020, The Blast reported that an Alabama judge had ordered June's criminal trial to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, all hearings were reportedly pushed to the fall.

During an episode of Mama June: Family Crisis last year, June revealed that at one point, she was using as much as $2,500 worth of methamphetamine every day.

Last August, June announced that she and Geno had hit the six-month milestone in their sobriety journey.

"It's probably the most thing I'm proud of," she said in an Instagram video at the time as she showcased the sobriety coin. "Because now me and Geno are over six months clean."

"This is amazing, y'all," she added. "I'm so proud of this."

Mama June: Road to Redemption premieres March 19 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.