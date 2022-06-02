Mama June's Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Gets Full Custody of Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson

Mama June has to pay Pumpkin $800 per month in child support for two years until Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson turns 18, according to court documents

According to Georgia court documents filed on April 11, a Wilkinson County judge granted sole custody of Alana to Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon (listed as Efird in the documents).

Per the documents, which were first reported by The Sun US and also obtained by Page Six, Mama June is allowed to contact Alana, 16, via telephone every day but visitation rights will be determined by Pumpkin, 22. Mama June must also pay Pumpkin $800 per month in child support for the next two years until Alana turns 18 years old.

Additionally, the documents state that Mama June, 42, earns approximately $25,000 per month — income that is dependent on the Mama June: Road to Redemption star's "production and endorsements."

Because her show had "not been renewed for a new season" at the time of the filing, the judge determined that Mama June's only "certain income is disability in the amount of $1,015.00 per month."

Reps for Mama June did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mama June's custody ruling comes three years after she was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Her then-boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak, was also arrested at the time and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, PEOPLE previously reported.

Both were later hit with felony charges for drug possession in September 2019. The couple's attorney entered not guilty pleas on their behalf the following month, a rep for the Macon County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

In April 2020, The Blast reported that an Alabama judge had ordered Mama June's criminal trial to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, all hearings were reportedly pushed to the fall. She later admitted she and Doak — who have since split — had a "$2,500 a day" meth addiction.

Following her mom's arrest, Alana, then 15, began living with Pumpkin and her husband Joshua Efird. The couple currently share daughter Ella and son Bentley.

Since then, Alana and Pumpkin have spoken out about the challenges of their familial situation.

During the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which aired in May 2019, Mama June's family staged an intervention two days prior to her arrest. At one point during the intervention, Alana cried while telling her mother that her decision to live with Pumpkin was "not by choice."

"I would love to come home and stay with you, tell you about my day, but I can't do that because I'm scared. I'm scared to stay at your house," she said, adding later in the episode, "I just want mama back."

Pumpkin also opened up about caring for Alana in April 2020, admitting that it's been difficult "for both me and her to adjust."

"My mom has four kids. Three of us are grown and can take care of ourselves and can cook for ourselves and we all pay our own bills. But at the end of the day, Alana's still 14 and she needs her mom," Pumpkin told Entertainment Tonight. "It's been very difficult because... she is younger and she needs her mom. So it's been very hard for both me and her to adjust to me being her 'sister mom.'"

Later that year, Mama June revealed on Instagram she was six months sober, writing, "It's probably the most thing I'm proud of."

Earlier this week, Mama June announced she had wed Justin Stroud, her boyfriend of less than a year, at a Georgia courthouse on March 23.

"I really was scared of the M-word, but hey, Justin made me not be scared of it anymore because he wifey-ed me up," she said in a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.