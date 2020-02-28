Mama June Cries 'Nobody Knows What the Real Story Is' After Arrest in From Not to Hot Trailer

Despite the ongoing drama in her life, Mama June Shannon‘s family isn’t giving up on her.

Next month, Mama June and two of her daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, will return to television, and the matriarch will come face-to-face with her fractured reality.

In a new trailer for the upcoming season of Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, exclusive to Entertainment Tonight, Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin address their strained relationship with their mother.

“I don’t even know who she is anymore,” says Honey Boo Boo, 14.

“He’s a piece of s—,” says Pumpkin, 20, referencing Mama June’s boyfriend Eugene Edward “Geno” Doak. “I just don’t think that mama understands that everything she does affects all of us, too.”

Later in the footage, Marriage Boot Camp psychiatrist Dr. Ish Major holds an intervention with the reality star.

“Understand that your mother loves you,” Dr. Ish says. “Nobody’s giving up on her.”

Mama June, 40, is also seen crying and telling cameras, “nobody knows what the real story is.”

Last March, Mama June was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the substance was undergoing testing.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alumna was arrested alongside boyfriend Doak, who was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The spokesperson alleged Doak also had suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe. In September, both were charged with felonies.

Image zoom Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak Macon County Alabama Sheriff/Shutterstock

A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.

At the time, there was no new court date set. If convicted, they both face one year in jail for the charge, The Blast reported.

Image zoom Mama June Shannon, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson June Shannon/Instagram; D Dipasupil/Getty

Last month, Mama June broke her silence on social media and seemingly addressed the difficulties that she has been facing since last March.

Posting a car selfie to Instagram on Jan. 23, Mama June wrote, “Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange as i want them to know i miss n love them very much.”

Following her arrest, Honey Boo Boo was taken into legal guardianship by Pumpkin.

Mama June: From Not to Hot Family Crisis airs Friday, March 27 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.