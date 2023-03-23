Mama June Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary with Justin Stroud: 'People Didn't Want Us Together'

Mama June Shannon is celebrating a relationship milestone with her husband Justin Stroud.

Thursday marked one year of marriage for the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 43, and Stroud who exchanged vows at a Georgia courthouse last March.

"To the person that [is] the most imperfect person but the most perfect person in my eyes HAPPY 1ST ANNIVERSARY today one year ago I married my best friend even though we met almost 2 years [ago]," Shannon posted on Instagram.

"[A lot] of people didn't want us together or thought we wouldn't not make it but we have been through [a lot] to say the least as friends and as a couple that most would not be able [to] handle. [We] have done it together and have figure out every situation together I have never experienced that before so it has been very nice."

"I know i don't tell you tell u enough lately with everything going that u are amazing I appreciate u for being with everything when I know it's hard to deal with at times but I'm glad u r with me and girls to help with it," Shannon continued in her post.

"I can't wait to see what the future holds cause I knows all the good the bad and whatever life throws at either of us we will get [through] it together thank you for allowing me to experiencing true love for the first [time] and never wanting anything for me but just for me. in the words of u my corny goody self I love you so much @officialsmallz1."

Shannon and Stroud exchanged vows for a second time on Feb. 18 in an "intimate oceanfront ceremony" at SpringHill Suites in Panama City, Florida.

Christine Salvador/WE tv

Shannon's daughters, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell attended her wedding last month alongside Shannon's grandchildren Stella, Sylus and Bentley Efird.

"This was the first time the family had all been together since 2014," says Shannon. "So it was really special to get married in a place where my family and I have had so many memories!"

Christine Salvador/WE tv

This is the first marriage for the WE tv reality star, whose dating past has been surrounded by controversy.

In 2014, Shannon was linked to convicted sex offender Mark McDaniel, which prompted the cancellation of her TLC series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. That same year Cardwell claimed she was a victim of McDaniel from when she was 8 years old. She told PEOPLE that he "would try and touch [her] and all that stuff" when he was dating her mother.

In 2019, while dating boyfriend Geno Doak, Shannon was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She later admitted she and Doak had a "$2,500 a day" meth addiction.

In August 2020, Shannon revealed on Instagram she was six months sober, writing, "It's probably the most thing I'm proud of."

Shannon's wedding will be featured in an upcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis premiering May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.