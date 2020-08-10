"I'm so proud of this," Mama June Shannon said of her six-month sobriety milestone

Mama June Says She and Geno Doak Are 6 Months Sober: 'It's the Thing I'm Most Proud of'

Mama June Shannon says she is six months sober.

Days ahead of her 41st birthday on Monday, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star revealed in an Instagram video over the weekend that she and her boyfriend Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak had hit the six-month milestone in their sober journey.

"Hey guys, real quick I just wanted to jump on here. I know my birthday isn't until Monday, but I want to share this six-month blinged out chip that my manager sent me for my birthday," she said as she showcased the six-month sobriety coin.

"It's probably the most thing I'm proud of," June said, "because now me and Geno are over six months clean."

"This is amazing, y'all," she said. "I'm so proud of this."

The pink bedazzled coin had the words "unity," "service" "recovery," "6" and "month" written on it.

In addition to the coin, Shannon's manager sent her a batch of cookies to celebrate. One cookie read "sober life" while another said "happy birthday."

"Thanks so much to @ginarodriguez n @b_lynnsnail for the gift," Shannon wrote on Instagram. "I love The blinged out six months chip that is something I’m very proud of as me and @doakgeno are over six months clean now."

Image zoom Mama June Shannon Noel Vasquez/Getty

In March of last year, Shannon was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, PEOPLE previously reported. Both were charged with felonies for drug possession in September of last year, and the couple's attorney entered not guilty pleas on their behalf the following month.

During a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, Shannon revealed that at one point, she was using as much as $2,500 worth of methamphetamine every day.

"The only reason I sold the house, we was dead f—— broke," she said. I

n addition to using methamphetamine, Shannon and Doak used Fioricet, a prescription pain medicine used to treat the symptoms of tension headache, and Xanax, a benzodiazepine medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

"Because you know at that point, we was doing quite a bit," Shannon said. "I mean, it was a couple ounces a day."

Now, she is focused on becoming the best version of herself.

"I lost who I was for a while, I do believe that," Shannon said on her WE tv reality show.

"I do believe that the person I wanted to kill is in the past," she continued in the footage. "I hated that person I was."