Mama June Posts Old Swimsuit Photo After Gaining 25 Lbs. Back: 'I'm Still Beautimess!'

Mama June Shannon still feels confident after putting on a few pounds.

The Here Comes Honey Boo-Boo and From Not to Hot star shared a throwback photo of herself rocking a Baywatch-style red swimsuit to Instagram on Wednesday, reflecting on the fact that she’s since gained back 25 lbs. after her dramatic weight loss.

“Happy 4th of July America‼💥🇺🇸 I remember when I took this picture I had just lost 60lbs and felt great about myself. I’m still proud of this pic and myself for coming so far. Regardless if I gained a few pounds back I’m still beautimess!” she captioned her post, using a colloquialism for the phrase “beautiful mess.”

The 38-year-old reality personality recently revealed to PEOPLE that she’s gained about 25 lbs. after undergoing four surgeries to recover her vision in her left eye, the only one with remaining eyesight after going blind in her right eye.

The lack of physical activity has been hard for Mama June, but she’s trying to stay under 200 lbs. — and says she has had success with the keto diet.

“I’ve tried the keto diet, and it’s not that bad. It’s like, cheese, eggs, protein, meat. And you honestly lose weight with that,” she said in an interview with BUILD Series. “That’s what I’ve been going back to, and I’ve started losing a couple pounds. But it actually, really works.”

The keto diet is all about proteins and extra fat — with very little carbs — to get to a state of ketosis, a metabolic process where the body burns fat instead of glucose for energy. Celebs like Halle Berry, Kourtney Kardashian and Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino have all said that they’re big fans of the program.

Mama June said it really suits her food cravings because she never was a fan of carbs.

“I don’t eat bread or pasta,” she said, to the disbelief of the audience.

WE tv

Mama June lost nearly 300 lbs. in 2017 after getting gastric sleeve surgery, and debuted her new, size-4 body on her WEtv show. But now that her impaired vision is a concern, she’s worrying less about her weight.

“I’m just focused on getting my vision back,” she told PEOPLE. “I can lose the weight, I know that. And I know I don’t want to go back over 200 lbs. I’m paying attention to it more.”