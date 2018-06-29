Mama June Must Lose 25 Lbs. Before Stripping Down for Lingerie Photo Shoot: 'I'm Nervous as S—'

Mama June Shannon is preparing to strip down.

On Friday evening’s all-new episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, the mother of four, who has gained weight since previously dropping 300 lbs., is confronted with the reality that she must quickly shed some pounds before she goes nearly nude for a lingerie photo shoot.

“The lingerie shoot that Gina booked for me is in a couple days and I’m nervous as s—. Tonia is a celebrity stylist. She’s got this new lingerie catalogue and she wants me to be on the front cover,” Mama June, 38, explains in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. “I know I’ve gained a couple pounds and I’ve got to come up with some quick fixes to get some of this weight off so I look good in this lingerie.”

In addition to her lingerie shoot, Mama June also wants to get fit in advance of her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s wedding.

“How much do you need to lose?” asks her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson.

“Probably a good 25,” says Mama June as she grabs onto her belly fat.

But Honey Boo Boo thinks her mom needs to increase her weight loss goal: “Yeah, I think that’s a little under what you need. I think a good 45. I’m being serious.”

Mama June suggests that Honey Boo Boo join her on her journey to get healthier.

“I’m perfect the way I am, but if you need the support …” says Honey Boo Boo.

As for the quick weight loss tricks Mama June has in mind, she suggests: shots of apple cider vinegar, steamed baths, running on the treadmill while wrapped in Saran wrap and preparation H.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.