Mama June Marries Boyfriend Justin Stroud: 'He Wifey-ed Me Up'

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star confirmed on Instagram that she had tied the knot with Justin Stroud at a Georgia courthouse on their six-month anniversary March 23: "[We] are off the market!"

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)

Mama June Shannon is a newlywed.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 42, wed Justin Stroud, her boyfriend of less than a year, at a Georgia courthouse on March 23.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Shannon and Stroud confirmed they had tied the knot on their six-month anniversary in a video posted to her Instagram on Wednesday.

"We're here today to clear up some rumors," she said. "[We] are off the market. Guys, you know what, when you know, just know."

She added later, "That's right, no jokes, I really was scared of the M-word, but hey, Justin made me not be scared of it anymore because he wifey-ed me up." She also flashed her glittering ring, complemented by a blinged-out blue manicure, for followers.

The couple also teased more details from their relationship would appear on upcoming episodes of the WE tv show, telling fans to tune in because "you're not gonna want to miss how our love story started."

E! News and Entertainment Tonight previously confirmed via the Wilkinson County court office that the two were married after The Sun first reported news of the nuptials on Tuesday.

"We've known each other going on a year now. We were best friends and we decided to take it to the next step in the last eight months," she told the U.K. outlet of her engagement to the auto mechanic. "He would send these sweet messages saying, 'Hey, how are you doing? Hope you are having an amazing day.' Noticing the little stuff, that's what made me fall for Justin."

Shannon continued, "Justin is an amazing person and he understands everything I've been going through. I've been able to share stuff with him that I've never been able to share with other people — not even my kids and so it's really nice to have that partnership."

Mama June Shannon Mama June Shannon | Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

This is the first marriage for the WE tv reality star, whose dating past has been surrounded by controversy.

In 2019, while dating boyfriend Geno Doak, Shannon was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her. Doak was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She later admitted she and Doak had a "$2,500 a day" meth addiction.

In August 2020, Shannon revealed on Instagram she was six months sober, writing, "It's probably the most thing I'm proud of."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.