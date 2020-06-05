Mama June Lands a New Job Delivering Airport Luggage: 'It's Called Real Life'

On Friday's From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, the troubled WE tv reality star appears for the first time during the season — and reveals she is employed

Mama June Shannon has a new job.

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's Mama June: From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, the troubled WE tv reality star appears for the first time during the season — and reveals she is employed.

"I heard you're delivering luggage from airports in the middle of the night," a producer says to June during the episode.

"It's not really in the middle of the night," responds June, 40, adding, "Well, it can be."

June continues: "Say for instance you're at this airport right here. Say for instance all these bitches have been snowed in or whatever. And they come to, like, these hotels and they want to know, 'Where's my God---- luggage?' That's where the companies call us."

June confirms that her boyfriend Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak is also doing the same job.

"Yeah, we've been doing work today. We worked for a little bit today," she says. "It's called real life."

June's relationship with daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson has been strained since she was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Image zoom Mama June Shannon Noel Vasquez/Getty

Her boyfriend, Geno, was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both were charged with felonies. A rep for the Macon County District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple's attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.

Recently, a source close to June told PEOPLE that she "really wants to get it together, most importantly for her girls."