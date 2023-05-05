Mama June Isn't Ruling Out Daughter Alana Staying with Boyfriend Dralin Carswell for 'the Rest of Her Life'

"She is a teenager. She's supposed to have a boyfriend. But people don't think that's ... for Alana," June Shannon tells PEOPLE of the backlash surrounding her daughter's boyfriend, Dralin Carswell

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

Published on May 5, 2023 06:12 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Mama June attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv ); https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlxYgsx3tM/ Verified pronouns are SHE, sorry i couldn’t be her 💅🏼 1w
Mama June with her daughter Alana Thompson and boyfriend Dralin Carswell. Photo: Earl Gibson III/Getty; alana thompson/Instagram

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's family is in full support of her relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

Ahead of the return of Mama June: Family in Crisis, the 17-year-old's mom Mama June Shannon exclusively tells PEOPLE her thoughts on the pair's romance.

"They've been together over two and two a half years now. A lot of people don't like that," June, 43, says. "She gets a lot of backlash. But I tell people this, and I've always just said, that there's a lot of chocolate vanilla swirl in our family. There's been chocolate vanilla swirl in our family for multiple years. I have two sisters that have been that way, a niece."

June says her youngest daughter "should not get hate for that."

"She is a teenager. She's supposed to have a boyfriend. But people don't think that's ... for Alana," the mother of four explains. "She's not that little girl anymore."

The reality star adds that if Alana "chooses to be with him for the rest of her life, then that's fine. If not, then hey, it was her teenage fling."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgpOJKULx6I/ Verified stronger than ever 💗 39w
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Dralin Carswell. alana thompson/Instagram

Alana and Dralin made their relationship public in September 2021. Ever since, the two have faced backlash, in part, for their age gap. (Dralin was 20 when the then-16-year-old Alana revealed their love.)

Despite public criticism, June's husband Justin Stroud tells PEOPLE that "the family definitely supports" Alana's relationship.

"They're just young. They're going to make mistakes, he's going to make mistakes, she's going to make mistakes. But he does love her, so give him credit there," he explains. "He does love her. They're just young."

RELATED VIDEO: Honey Boo Boo Goes to Prom! See Alana Thompson All Glammed Up Beside Mama June Shannon

Alana and Dralin recently attended her high school prom together. Both June and Justin were there to send her off to the fun-filled occasion, which was made complete with a horse and carriage.

"It was special for me for them to allow me to be a part of that, especially from past history and all that," says Justin. "That's why I don't take no offense to the early stages of what's went on, or what anybody has said, because I understand it. You got to. But it was a really special moment."

Upon posting photos of her prom glam, Alana sparked engagement speculation as fans noticed what appeared to be a diamond ring on the corresponding finger. But June says her daughter has "actually been wearing that ring for many years," with Justin adding how "that was a ring that her mama got her."

"She's had that ring for years, so that's what I don't understand," says June. "I'm like, she wasn't engaged for years."

Mama June: Family in Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

