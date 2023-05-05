Mama June Isn't Ruling Out Daughter Alana Staying with Boyfriend Dralin Carswell for 'the Rest of Her Life'

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's family is in full support of her relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell.

Ahead of the return of Mama June: Family in Crisis, the 17-year-old's mom Mama June Shannon exclusively tells PEOPLE her thoughts on the pair's romance.

"They've been together over two and two a half years now. A lot of people don't like that," June, 43, says. "She gets a lot of backlash. But I tell people this, and I've always just said, that there's a lot of chocolate vanilla swirl in our family. There's been chocolate vanilla swirl in our family for multiple years. I have two sisters that have been that way, a niece."

June says her youngest daughter "should not get hate for that."

"She is a teenager. She's supposed to have a boyfriend. But people don't think that's ... for Alana," the mother of four explains. "She's not that little girl anymore."

The reality star adds that if Alana "chooses to be with him for the rest of her life, then that's fine. If not, then hey, it was her teenage fling."

Alana and Dralin made their relationship public in September 2021. Ever since, the two have faced backlash, in part, for their age gap. (Dralin was 20 when the then-16-year-old Alana revealed their love.)

Despite public criticism, June's husband Justin Stroud tells PEOPLE that "the family definitely supports" Alana's relationship.

"They're just young. They're going to make mistakes, he's going to make mistakes, she's going to make mistakes. But he does love her, so give him credit there," he explains. "He does love her. They're just young."

Alana and Dralin recently attended her high school prom together. Both June and Justin were there to send her off to the fun-filled occasion, which was made complete with a horse and carriage.

"It was special for me for them to allow me to be a part of that, especially from past history and all that," says Justin. "That's why I don't take no offense to the early stages of what's went on, or what anybody has said, because I understand it. You got to. But it was a really special moment."

Upon posting photos of her prom glam, Alana sparked engagement speculation as fans noticed what appeared to be a diamond ring on the corresponding finger. But June says her daughter has "actually been wearing that ring for many years," with Justin adding how "that was a ring that her mama got her."

"She's had that ring for years, so that's what I don't understand," says June. "I'm like, she wasn't engaged for years."

