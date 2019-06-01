Mama June Shannon‘s family is hopeful that she gets the help she needs.

During Friday evening’s Mama June: From Not to Hot season finale, Mama June’s family staged an intervention with the reality star in an attempt to get through to her — but unfortunately, it didn’t go according to plan.

Upon entering her sister Doe Doe’s house, Mama June, 39, found her daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Jessica, and niece Amber waiting to speak with her as Doe Doe said, “today is your intervention.”

“If this intervention doesn’t work, she’s mentally going to have an actual breakdown,” said Pumpkin.

Although they entered the conversation with high hopes, the intervention went downhill.

“Physically, it’s like you don’t care about your health,” said Pumpkin, 19. “I’m concerned about you. We care about you. Alana cares about you, Jessica cares about you, Doe Doe cares about you and it’s like everybody’s trying to get you back healthy and you have tunnel vision and the only person you see is Geno,” she said, referencing Mama June’s boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Edward Doak.

Image zoom Mama June and her sister Doe Doe WE TV

When Pumpkin alleged that Geno was cheating, Mama June said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

RELATED: Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Says Her Family ‘Is Going Through a Rough Patch’ After Mom’s Arrest

Honey Boo Boo, 13, then took the floor, explaining to her mother that her decision to live with Pumpkin was “not by choice.” Tearfully, Honey Boo Boo added, “I swear to God mama it’s not by choice.”

“I would love to come home and stay with you, tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” an emotional Honey Boo Boo said. “I’m scared to stay at your house.”

But Mama June didn’t want to proceed with the discussion and proceeded to exit the house. After chasing after her — and therapist Dr. Ish, executive producer Adam Freeman and executive producer Moriah intervening — Mama June admitted that she wasn’t the same person she used to be.

“Just ask Geno how many times I sit there and cry to him and be like, ‘I hate my f—— self. I want to f—— kill the person that I am now.’ Because I don’t know who I am,” she said. “I don’t know if I want to ‘kill myself’ kill myself or I want to kill the person that has took over my body.”

Image zoom Honey Boo Boo WE TV

Eventually, the group convinced Mama June to enter an in-patient treatment facility. That evening, they drove her to the center, which was hours away in North Carolina. After some hesitation, Mama June checked herself into the facility.

But “after only 12 hours, June checks herself out,” the show revealed on the episode. “Geno picks her up. Their whereabouts are unknown.”

Two days later, in Alabama, Mama June and Geno were arrested on drug possession charges.

She was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE in March, adding at the time that the substance was undergoing testing.

RELATED: Mugshot of Mama June Released After Crack Cocaine Arrest

Mama June was arrested with Geno, who was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The spokesperson alleged Doak also had suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

At the time, Mama June claimed “that all the drugs and paraphernalia belong to her,” the show stated.

“As soon as Geno got Mama from the treatment center, I knew it was over from there. Mama just got charged with a possession of crack cocaine, which is a felony,” Pumpkin said on the episode.

Image zoom Honey Boo Boo, Amber and Jessica WE TV

“Since Mama June got arrested in Alabama, she has to stay there until she goes to court,” said Doe Doe. The show revealed that Mama June later appeared in court and “faces felony charges for drug possession” while “Geno faces felony charges for drug possession and additional domestic assault charges. Geno is ordered by the court to stay away from June.”

“But June and Geno check into an Alabama Hotel and Casino together,” the show stated. “They remain in Alabama together.”

According to the show, Mama June is currently in Alabama, where she is awaiting trial. “June remains in Alabama. According to June, she’s not allowed to leave the state until after her hearing,” the show stated. “She could face several years of jail time.”

Image zoom Mama June and Geno Macon County Alabama Sheriff/Shutterstock

In the wake of Mama June’s arrest, Honey Boo Boo has continued to live with Pumpkin, who became her legal guardian. Now, as the family awaits to see what comes of Mama June’s future, they’re standing strong together.

Gathering together at Doe Doe’s house on the episode, the family reminisced about happy times with the From Not to Hot star, including her granddaughter Ella Grace‘s birth.

RELATED: Honey Boo Boo Admits She Has a Crush on Her DWTS: Juniors Partner: ‘Oh My God, So Cute!’

“I just want mama back,” said Honey Boo Boo. “Like at the pageant. She helped me and we both did it together. I mean even if she wasn’t there, I would’ve gotten first place. And when we were at Dancing with the Stars, she was so fun end me and her spent time together. And she would take me to rehearsals and she would take me here and there.”

In her “message to June,” Doe Doe said, “Look at what’s been there with you for the whole time, not just the last three years. Look at the life you had versus the life that you have. Think about it: which one would you rather have? We’re all still here. You need to make some decisions, some serious decisions and make some life changes.”

In her confessional, Honey Boo Boo said, “So I really hope this is rock bottom for mama because once you hit rock bottom, there’s no more going deeper — you can only go up. I really hope mama’s just thinking I just got arrested. I need to get it together. I need to get my s— together. If this isn’t her wake-up call. I could possibly lose her forever.”

“As of right now, my hopes for mama is honestly for her to get it together and her to leave Geno and just all-in-all get herself back to where she once was,” said Pumpkin.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.