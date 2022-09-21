Mama June Shannon Hospitalized After Experiencing Severe Headaches and Dizziness

At this time, health care specialists are working to determine the cause of the reality star's pain

Published on September 21, 2022 03:10 PM
June Shannon aka Mama June poses for a portrait in New York. Shannon and boyfriend Mike Thompson aka Sugar Bear are on the new season of â?œMarriage Bootcamp Reality Stars on We Mama June and Sugar Bear Portrait Session - 3 Dec 2015
Photo: Uncredited/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mama June Shannon has been hospitalized.

TMZ was the first the report the news on Wednesday, indicating that emergency measures were taken after Shannon had a routine doctor's office visit on Monday.

The Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 43, informed her physician that she had been experiencing severe headaches and dizziness as of late. As a precaution, her doctor reportedly chose to admit her to the hospital.

At this time, health care specialists are working to determine the cause of Shannon's pain. The reality star also confirmed to the news outlet that she's been hospitalized since her appointment earlier this week, and has undergone several tests to help reach a prognosis.

TMZ added that Shannon's husband, Justin Stroud, has been with her at the hospital.

PEOPLE has reached out to Shannon's rep for comment.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images)
Desiree Navarro/Getty

Shannon has faced many health struggles over the years.

Untreated cataracts from childhood resulted in Shannon becoming legally blind. She has also dealt with weight issues, previously undergoing a gastric sleeve procedure and a tummy tuck to aid in her weight loss. Additionally, Shannon has worked alongside a trainer.

Since getting sober following her longtime battle with drug addiction, Shannon recently revealed she has gained weight again — but she's happy, nonetheless.

"With my weight loss, I have as I like to tell people, gained that healthy COVID weight. I've put on probably about 60-70 pounds," she told TooFab in 2021. "Am I happy the way I am? Yeah. When I was a size 2 at 150, I was way too damn small. Now I'm 250 and I feel good. Even when I was 500, people didn't believe I was 500."

Shannon married Stroud in March on the couple's six-month anniversary. The marriage comes after she ended her alleged "abusive relationship" with now-ex Geno Doak.

"I'm grateful for the person that I found — Justin," she said of Stroud on her family's TLC show. "I do have a wonderful man right here."

Shannon has four children from previous relationships, including daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson. PEOPLE confirmed in June that primary custody over the 17-year-old teen was awarded to Shannon's daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon two months earlier.

"People don't understand the custody thing," Shannon told Page Six in June. "It's not that somebody 'lost custody.' In the state of Georgia, you do temporary guardianship every year, and [Alana] had been living with Pumpkin in my addiction."

"At the age of 12, you're able to make your choice, so Alana made that choice to stay in that environment," she continued. "It's not like I don't see Alana, it's not that I don't talk to her because I do see her, I do talk to her, we do communicate."

