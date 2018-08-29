Mama June Says She Hopes Boyfriend Geno Doak Will Marry Her: 'I Know He's Scared'

Mama June Shannon is ready to take the next (big) step in her relationship with Geno Doak: marriage.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star is happily in love with Doak, but she is ready for him to progress from being her boyfriend to taking on the title of husband.

In an Instagram post shared Wednesday, Shannon posted a throwback photo of the couple, taken two years ago following her gastric sleeve surgery, and opened up about her desire for matrimony.

“I know people have asked but me and geno r not married are real names are June Shannon and Geno Doak so you can look anywhere as that is public record n yes on the show it was real when I gave him the ultimatum our show is not scripted we bring the real back into reality,” she wrote.

She admitted that Doak “is the first person I’ve ever thought about wanting to spend the rest of my life with because he makes not just me but the girls happy too and that’s what matters the most so hopefully one day he will give me the commitment I am looking for and wanting for quite some time or at least put some kind of ring on it.”

While Shannon, 39, is ready to have a ring on her finger, she realizes that Doak has some nerves about proposing.

“A girl can always dream I know that he is scared but at this point I am honestly looking to take that next step in our relationship,” she said. “It really hurt me to actually say either step up or I’m going to have to walk away but I know my girls want the best for me and I know that he is little scared as he was married for many years and I am only his second serious relationship his whole entire life.”

Although Doak is nervous about popping the question, Shannon is hopeful that it will happen.

“Yes I know it is a shocker with him being almost 43 years old but I know he is scared to take the next step in our relationship but hopefully he will come around because I honestly do love him with all of my heart and totally in love with him and I’m happy with him as we are together 24/7,” said Shannon, who added the hashtags “#oldiebutgood #hoping4more #maybe1day #trulove @doakgeno.”

Fans first met Doak in January, when Shannon introduced him to viewers — and her two youngest children: Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 13, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18.

After a few months of dating, Shannon asked Doak to move in with her and her daughters, and he quickly became a part of the family.

In an episode that aired last month, Shannon was open about her desire to tie the knot with Doak.

“I never thought about marriage until I met Geno. And you know I proposed to him,” Mama June told her sister Doe Doe.

Speaking with PEOPLE earlier this year, Shannon said, “He’s my rock and my best friend,” and added, “We’re together 24 hours a day.”

According to Shannon, Alana and Pumpkin were initially skeptical of their mother’s new romance.