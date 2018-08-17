See Mama June and Honey Boo Boo Compete in Their First Mother-Daughter Pageant: 'We Got This'

Here they come!

This season of Mama June: From Hot to Not has chronicled Mama June Shannon‘s journey to compete in her first mother-daughter pageant with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. And in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peak at Friday’s episode, Mama June, 39, and Honey Boo Boo, 12, can hardly contain their nerves.

“I got this, I got this,” Honey Boo Boo anxiously says to herself backstage. “I can do this! I mean, how hard is it?”

Turning to her mom, she reassuringly places one hand on her shoulder: “Mama, I love you,” she says. “We got this.”

“Did Alana say ‘I love you’?” Mama June says, incredulous. “I mean, you can go ahead and crown me, because I feel like a winner.”

But former pageant star Honey Boo Boo is feeling the pressure.

“Right now, I’m so nervous because we just blew it in the talent portion,” she admits. “It’s been so long since I’ve been in the pageant world and I almost feel like I’m not the Honey Boo Boo I used to be.”

RELATED VIDEO: Mama June’s Daughter Honey Boo Boo Denies ‘Acting Black’ — ‘You Can’t Act a Color’

But the time finally comes, and the mother-daughter duo take the stage for the evening gown portion of the pageant wearing sparkly blue dresses and full faces of makeup. Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, watches on from the audience, cheering: “Work it, June Bug!”

Stay tuned to find out if they’ll head home victorious!

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.