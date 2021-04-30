Mama June: Road to Redemption airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv

Mama June Has Heart-to-Heart with Alana in Road to Redemption Sneak Peek: 'I Missed Out on a Lot'

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Friday's episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption, the pair has a heart-to-heart after Alana finishes her Zoom class outside by the pool. During their intimate chat, June explains to her 15-year-old daughter why she decided to stay in Florida, rather than return to Georgia.

"It's not that I didn't love y'all, I didn't care about y'all. It was about, like, me getting myself back together so I would have the success that I've had in recovery," she tells Alana.

June, 41, also acknowledges that she has "missed out on a lot" over the years as her daughters have grown up.

Alana Thompson and June Shannon Credit: WEtv

Moving forward, June says she wants to be more involved in her daughters' lives.

"I want to be here for y'all and I want to be the best mom I can be," she says.

The proactive changes that June is making are evident to Alana, who says in response: "I feel like I can see a difference."

June, in turn, notes that she wants to "move forward together" now that she's "out of that dark spot" she was previously in.

In a confessional, Alana points out how long it's been since she's been alone with her mother. "Now it's just, like, the two of us again," she says. "It just makes me feel really happy."

Following the season 4 finale, where June and boyfriend Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak checked into rehab together, she is now continuing to work on her sobriety and toward reconciling with her family.

Alana Thompson and June Shannon Credit: Robin L Marshall/Getty

On a recent episode, Mama June had an emotional reunion with Alana and 21-year-old daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon. During a tearful sit-down chat, the two daughters reconciled with their mother while also discussing the pain she had caused due to her past drug addiction.

To help overcome her struggle with addiction, Mama June went to rehab to get sober — something she proved to be when her urine drug screen came back clean during her reunion with her daughters.

"This person was a complete 360 from that person. She had gained weight, she had on decent-looking clothes. She actually looked put together instead of just a shambled mess," Pumpkin told PEOPLE about their reunion.

The reunion "was definitely a big day full of emotions for not only myself, but for Alana too, because it had been longer than over a year for Alana being able to see her," she added.