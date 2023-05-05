Mama June Admits She's Been 'Emotionally Drained' Amid Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

The reality tv star was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer in January

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson

Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation."

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 5, 2023 10:22 PM
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Mama June visits Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/Getty Images); Anna Cardwell - Anna Cardwell Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CqVr6BWueXM/
Photo: Desiree Navarro/Getty; Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Mama June Shannon is opening up about her eldest daughter's cancer diagnosis.

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who appeared alongside her mother, 43, and sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, in TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras and later, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma cancer in January.

A source told TMZ, which first reported the news, that Anna, 28, underwent her first round of chemotherapy in March after the cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell
Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell. Anna Cardwell/Instagram

Because of the diagnosis, Shannon shared in a conversation with PEOPLE ahead of the return of Mama June: Family Crisis that she has been left "emotionally drained."

"I don't go live [on TikTok] a lot because of Anna. I'm already emotionally drained because of that," she explained. "I'm not being mean with the emotion... I'm not mentally [or] emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day."

While addressing why she is not as active on social media as of late, Shannon explained how she's "not emotionally prepared to deal with 5,000 people asking me about Anna that day. You know what I'm saying? I just have the energy to give to them and answer that a hundred times without crying on TikTok for three hours."

She added: "You don't know whether to scream. You don't know whether to laugh. You don't know whether to holler. You don't know who to blame."

While Shannon says she understands that Cardwell being asked about her health is also "mentally draining for her too," she says that her daughter has found an escape on TikTok amid her treatment.

"You're asking her that a hundred times, and that's why I know it's mentally draining for her too. They're asking her stuff... And so for her escape is TikTok but her having 600, 700 people and she's dancing and being goofy. They love that about Anna. They love that. So I'll tell you, go follow Anna. Like on TikTok, like go follow. If she's feeling good, she's mostly on there," explained Shannon.

Mama June is also mom to Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efrid, 23, and Alana Thompson, 17.

Anna is also a mom of her own, to daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth, born in 2012, and Kylee Madison, born in 2015 (the latter to ex-husband Michael Cardwell, whom she separated from in 2017 after three years together). Most recently, Anna was linked with boyfriend Eldridge Toney, whom she went Instagram official with in April 2019.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres Friday at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 31: Mama June attends Bossip Best Dressed List Event on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv ); https://www.instagram.com/p/CrlxYgsx3tM/ Verified pronouns are SHE, sorry i couldn’t be her 💅🏼 1w
Mama June Isn't Ruling Out Daughter Alana Staying with Boyfriend Dralin Carswell for 'the Rest of Her Life'
Mama June Shannon
Mama June Shannon Says It Took 'a Lot of Hard Work' and 'Tears' to Reach Good Place with Family (Exclusive)
John Ritter's Three's Company Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy
John Ritter's 'Three's Company' Costar Priscilla Barnes Fondly Remembers His 'Goofball' Energy (Exclusive)
Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon and Kevin Costner of MTV Ent Studios/101 Studios during a visit to BAFTA headquarters to celebrate the launch of Paramount+ UK at BAFTA on June 20, 2022 in London, England.
Kevin Costner's Divorce 'Has Nothing to Do with 'Yellowstone' '
Amy Davidson, Amy Yasbeck, Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco Reunites with '8 Simple Rules' Costar Amy Davidson and John Ritter's Widow Amy Yasbeck
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1anPsKqpdEdvY57J6NGgvzh_zsB1ytHdB/view — 90 Day: Rishi Tells Jen She's 'Making Things Worse' as His Family Pushes Arranged Marriage on Him
'90 Day' : Jen Calls Rishi 'Delusional' About Their Future as He Admits His Family Does Not Approve of Them
Sam Page
Sam Page Teases How His 'Grey's Anatomy' Character 'Goes Deeper' in Relationship with Jo Wilson
Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams (center) and Ariel Winter
'Stars on Mars' Lineup Unveiled: Tom Schwartz, Porsha Williams, Ariel Winter, and More Will Set Off to Conquer Outer Space
Lisa Whelchel visits SiriusXM Studios on January 07, 2020 in New York City.
'The Facts of Life' 's Lisa Whelchel on Fame and Self-Doubt at 16 as She Endured 'Puberty in Front of Millions'
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)
'Young and the Restless' Star Eric Braeden Says His Cancer Was Initially Misdiagnosed
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (12932286en) Drew Tarver 'Hacks' TV show season 2 premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 May 2022
'The Other Two' Star Drew Tarver on How His Own Siblings React to His Fame: 'They're Tired' (Exclusive)
shangela
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Shangela Is 'Disgusted' by 'Damaging' Rape, Gender Violence Claims by Ex-Show Assistant
Lindsie Chrisley, Julie Chrisley
Lindsie Chrisley Dismisses 'Untrue' Rumors About Why She Hasn't Visited Julie in Prison: 'Been Such a Process'
Kenya Moore attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premeire at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenya Moore Admits She's Still 'a Little Afraid' of Falling in Love amid 2-Year Divorce: 'There's a Pressure'
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 05: DANCING WITH THE STARS - An NFL legend, a Hollywood icon, a Platinum-selling rap singer and even an Academy Award-winning actress are among the performers who will strut their stuff when the second season of the sensational dance series, "Dancing with the Stars," premieres THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 (8:00-10:00 p.m., ET) on the Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)
Everything to Know About 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 32
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Jamie Foxx attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jamie Foxx Will Not Host New Season of 'Beat Shazam' amid Health Concerns, Nick Cannon Tapped to 'Fill In'