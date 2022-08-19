Mama June's Ex-Friend Doesn't 'Agree' with Her Decision to Sue Him But He Still Has 'Love' for Her

Adam Barta is sharing a sneak peek at the June Shannon-produced series which landed him in minor legal trouble.

Just days after he was ordered on a TV court show to pay the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo $5,000, the YouTuber shared a screen test of Apple TV's The Dish — including a particularly peculiar fowl story from Shannon, 43.

In the clip, Shannon pitches a segment she wants to see on the show that would include a flashback to when daughter Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon was attacked by a pet chicken. Pumpkin's grandfather's response? Kill the chicken and feed it to the family for dinner.

On Wednesday's episode of A&E's Court Night Live Shannon sued Barta — and won — as a result of her involvement with The Dish. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star claimed that Barta, 42, was "using my likeness and name for his financial gain" for the series.

Shannon signed on as an executive producer for the show, but said she wasn't paid or properly credited for her contributions.

Barta told PEOPLE how he feels after a judge ruled in favor of Shannon.

"I still have much love for June," Barta said. "And although I don't agree with this at all, the fact that she wants to be an executive producer so bad on this project, to me, shows how successful she thinks this project is going to be."

During the A&E episode, Shannon told the court she didn't have a contract with Barta "Because [during] that time, I was in between management, doing stuff on my own. And at first, I didn't think he was going to constantly just ask and ask and ask [for my involvement]."

"I felt like I was being used," she continued. "I have a life myself, I have a TV show myself, so I can't produce his show for free."

Ultimately, the judge ruled in Shannon's favor and agreed that Barta owes the mom of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson the $5,000.

June "Mama June" Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon with daughter Ella. Paras Griffin/Getty

The Dish will still move forward and is set to launch Aug. 30 on Apple TV+. RuPaul's Drag Race alum Tammie Brown will narrate the half hour satire about characters who are trying to become reality TV royalty.

Both Barta and Shannon will appear on screen, and Shannon was listed as an executive producer in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Barta also tells PEOPLE The Dish is dedicated to his late mother, Marguerite Barta (who went by Trina Allison professionally and died in 2016). She is also credited as an executive producer on the project and filmed a scene that will be featured in the show.