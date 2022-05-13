See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Cast Then and Now

June Shannon, most commonly known as "Mama June," is the matriarch of the family. She has four daughters: Anna, Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana.

She catapulted her family into the spotlight when Alana, her youngest daughter, appeared on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras in 2009. The duo's personality (and Alana's quotable "Honey Boo Boo child" moment) were standouts on the show.

After interest increased surrounding the mother-daughter pair on the pageant show series, the network made them stars of their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, in 2012.

The widely talked-about show introduced viewers to Mama June's family and day-to-day life, but was canceled after a report revealed she was dating a registered sex offender.

Since then, the family has been involved in numerous scandals and found themselves at the center of controversy over the years.

Now, June stars on a WE tv spinoff series, Mama June: Road to Redemption. The reality show is currently in its fifth season after season 1's Mama June: From Not to Hot first premiered in 2017. In the season 4 finale, June and her boyfriend Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak checked into rehab together, and the fifth season will profile her working on her sobriety and attempting to reconcile with her estranged daughters.