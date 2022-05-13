See the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Cast Then and Now
It's been 10 years since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo premiered on TLC in 2012, and much has happened in Mama June's family since. Look back at the family in the beginning, and catch up on the controversies, drama and big changes in the family in the past decade
June Shannon
June Shannon, most commonly known as "Mama June," is the matriarch of the family. She has four daughters: Anna, Jessica, Lauryn, and Alana.
She catapulted her family into the spotlight when Alana, her youngest daughter, appeared on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras in 2009. The duo's personality (and Alana's quotable "Honey Boo Boo child" moment) were standouts on the show.
After interest increased surrounding the mother-daughter pair on the pageant show series, the network made them stars of their own show, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, in 2012.
The widely talked-about show introduced viewers to Mama June's family and day-to-day life, but was canceled after a report revealed she was dating a registered sex offender.
Since then, the family has been involved in numerous scandals and found themselves at the center of controversy over the years.
Now, June stars on a WE tv spinoff series, Mama June: Road to Redemption. The reality show is currently in its fifth season after season 1's Mama June: From Not to Hot first premiered in 2017. In the season 4 finale, June and her boyfriend Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak checked into rehab together, and the fifth season will profile her working on her sobriety and attempting to reconcile with her estranged daughters.
Anna Cardwell
June's eldest daughter Anna Cardwell, nicknamed "Chickadee," was born on Aug. 28, 1994, when June was 15. Her father is David Dunn, June's ex-boyfriend (who never appeared on the show).
Anna also welcomed her first child as a teenager; her daughter Kaitlyn Elizabeth was born in 2012. Kaitlyn's biological father is unknown.
Anna married Michael Cardwell in 2014 and had daughter Kylee Madison in 2015. Anna and Michael separated in 2017.
In 2021, Anna posted on Instagram that she works at a gas station. She has yet to make an appearance on her mother's latest reality show.
Jessica Shannon
Jessica Shannon, nicknamed "Chubbs," is June's second-oldest daughter. June and former partner Michael Anthony Ford welcomed Jessica on Oct. 12, 1996.
Ford is a convicted sex offender who served time for sexual exploitation of minors after being caught on To Catch a Predator in 2005. Few details are known about where he is today.
Since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Jessica has appeared on an episode of Steve Harvey's Family Feud, and most recently Mama June's reality series.
She's very active on Instagram and often posts pictures of her weight loss journey. During a 2020 interview with Hollywood Life, Jessica admitted to spending $80,895 on a full-body makeover.
Lauryn Efird
Lauryn Efird, nicknamed "Pumpkin," is June's third oldest daughter born on Jan. 7, 2000. Lauryn was raised to believe her biological father was Mark McDaniel.
TLC ended the series after news broke that June allegedly resumed her relationship with Mark, who was convicted of child molestation in 2004 and spent 10 years in prison.
In 2014, June's daughter Anna revealed that she was a victim of McDaniel starting when she was 8 years old. She told PEOPLE that he "would try and touch [her] and all that stuff" when he was dating her mother.
In 2014, June told ET that Lauryn's father is not McDaniel, but instead Michael Anthony Ford.
"Jessica and Pumpkin have the same dad, but Jessica's dad has had nothing to do with her over the years," Shannon said. "So, why the hell would I open up that can of worms until today? I lied to my family and told them it was somebody else."
Lauryn gave birth to daughter Ella Grace in December 2017 and son Bentley in July 2021, whom she shares with Joshua Efird. The pair wed in Las Vegas in 2018.
Since appearing on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Lauryn has continued her reality run on Mama June: Road to Redemption and reunited with her mom after not seeing her for more than a year.
Clips from the most recent episode showcase Lauryn's attempts to receive "sole physical custody" of sister Alana.
Alana Shannon
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Shannon is the youngest of June's four daughters, whom she and ex-partner Mike Shannon welcomed on Aug. 28, 2005.
Since Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Alana has appeared on several TV shows over the years including Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer, and Mama June: Road to Redemption.
Alana is currently in high school and has been dating Dralin Carswell for over a year, after making their relationship Instagram official in September.
Mike Thompson
Mike Thompson, nicknamed "Sugar Bear," is the father of Alana, whom he shares with June. The two never officially wed, but they exchanged vows in a commitment ceremony in May 2014.
It was announced in September of that year that Mike and June had split.
"Sugar Bear and I have decided to take some time apart to figure out some things in our relationship," June told TMZ at the time. "We are taking things day by day but regardless of what happens the girls will always be our #1 priority."
Since Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, Mike wed Jennifer Lamb in February 2017, but the two are no longer together.
Mike has also made appearances on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars and Mama June: Road to Redemption. Additionally, he is active on Instagram where he posts selfies and clips from the show.