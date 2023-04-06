Honey Boo Boo's 'Family Crisis' : Sister Pumpkin Says 'Diva Attitude ... Reminds Me of Mama June'

In a trailer for the new season of Mama June: Family Crisis, June Shannon's newlywed husband Justin Stroud accuses her of being "f---ing liar," and June asks her daughters to go to therapy with her

By
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on April 6, 2023 03:07 PM
Mama June, Honey Boo Boo, Pumpkin
June "Mama June" Shannon, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon with daughter Ella. Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty

Mama June Shannon is having a rocky road to the altar on the upcoming season of Mama June: Family Crisis.

In the trailer for the upcoming season, the 43-year-old Southern matriarch is ready to tie the knot, but her strained relationship with daughters Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson may put a damper on the big day.

"You can't even show up for your own f---ing kids, and you're worried about a wedding," Lauryn, 23, says in the clip, which debuted on Entertainment Tonight.

Her younger sister Alana, 17, is not in a family bonding kind of mood, declaring that she's "not going" to the wedding.

Lauryn shares that the sisters have not had any communication with Mama June "since our court battle over Alana's child support."

PEOPLE confirmed in June that Lauryn was granted sole custody of Alana. The agreement does allow her mom to contact Alana daily via telephone but Lauryn determines the visitation rights.

Lauryn claims her mother has an ulterior motive for trying to repair their relationship, saying, "You want to fix it now to fix it now because you're getting married."

She adds, "Why should I forgive her if she's not going to change her ways?"

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon and Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Shannon, Mama June Shannon
Lauryn Efird/Instagram; Noel Vasquez/Getty

Despite the drama, Lauryn is putting her family first. She shares, "My priority is my family of seven. It's a struggle."

When Lauryn encourages her sister to start the college application process, Alana responds, "You're not even my mama for real."

Her response upsets Lauren and she says, "Alana's diva attitude reminds me of Mama."

Their sister Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon also reveals a secret that she has kept from her family — she's "been dating someone."

Mama June and Justin Stroud
Justin Stroud Instagram

In addition to the fallout with her daughters, Mama June's husband Justin Stroud is also calling out her behavior, telling her, "You lied to my mom. It's ridiculous, I didn't realize I married a f---ing liar."

Mama June admits that the family turmoil has led to some restless nights, saying, "I go to sleep and I'll cry," she says. "There's things the world don't know."

The trailer concludes with her requesting the family join her for a therapy session.

"Actions speak louder than words," Lauryn says during the session and Alana adds, "She disappointed me so much."

"I do miss y'all," Mama June emotionally shares. "I do."

Mama June: Family Crisis premieres May 5 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

