Mama June’s Drug Screening Tests 'Positive for Cocaine' as She Tearfully Denies Using It

Mama June Shannon denies she’s doing cocaine — but the results of her latest drug test say otherwise.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip from Friday's From Not to Hot: Family Crisis, the We tv reality star voluntarily takes a drug screening. But when the results come back, they aren’t what she expected.

June, 40, admits to taking Fioricet, a prescription pain medicine used to treat the symptoms of tension headache, and Xanax, a benzodiazepine medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.

And when the results of her urine test reveal she tested "positive for cocaine," June breaks down in tears.

“No, I promise you I’m not,” June says.

“I will take a blood test, I will take five of those," June says, crying. "I want to take a blood test to prove that I am not.”

To get further clarification, June undergoes a blood test, though the results are not revealed.

“I really thought I was going to be mad if mama’s drug test come back positive,” her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon says in the clip. “But mama's reaction is showing me that she is basically crying for help.”

June’s relationship with daughters Lauryn and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has been strained since she was arrested in March 2019 on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her.

Her boyfriend, Eugene Edward "Geno" Doak, was also arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. In September, both were charged with felonies. A rep for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE in October the couple’s attorney, Daniel Wright, entered a not guilty plea on their behalf in an Alabama courthouse.

“We’ve been clean for three months, promise,” says June.