Mama June Shannon Says She's 'Grateful' She Met Justin Stroud After Ending an 'Abusive' Relationship

Shannon met Stroud while she was in treatment for drug addiction, and they wed in a courthouse ceremony on their six-month anniversary

"I'm grateful for the person that I found — Justin," she says during a support group the pair attended while filming the TLC show. "I do have a wonderful man right here."

Before Shannon married Stroud on March 23, she struggled with drug addiction and claims she was in an "abusive relationship" with now-ex Geno Doak.

Shannon, 42, met Stroud — who is also "in recovery," she shares — when she was in treatment for drug abuse. After admitting to her feelings for him, she became his girlfriend six days later, and the pair wed in a courthouse ceremony on their six-month anniversary.

She tells the group a piece of advice her new husband often cites: "And as he likes to say, everybody is amazing rock stars, and if somebody can not be on your level, they're not worth your presence."

In the clip, Stroud acknowledges he's adjusting to his new reality, where "everybody [wants] a piece of Junebug," then she reassures him: "I know it's overwhelming, but I'll kinda hold your hand."

In a confessional, June contrasts Stroud to her past partners.

"Justin is a lot different than Geno, Sugarbear, any other man who has been in my life," she says. "Honestly, he's showin' me how somebody can actually be treated good. He supports me in my recovery and whatever I wanna do. He doesn't worry about my bank account. Like, he makes me extremely happy."

She adds, "That motherf---er rocked my world."

By contrast, June claimed the relationship with Doak was detrimental during some of the lowest moments of her life.

"I lost everything. I went through about $250,000 of dope [cannabis] in four and a half months," she explains in the clip. "It was to the point that my dope people were concerned — they didn't want to give me dope."

She continues, "I had to tell myself every day when I woke up, 'I'm gonna stay clean these next 24 hours, no matter what life throws at me.'"

In the clip she gets real about the relationship, telling the group, "A lot of people don't know this. I just got out of an abusive relationship. Mental, physical and verbal."

The pair's turbulent dynamic was documented on From Not to Hot, including the time she accused him of sexting other women and her worries their relationship was too "toxic," which is replayed on this week's episode from archival footage.

In 2019, both Shannon and Doak were arrested on drug possession charges. Doak additionally was charged with third-degree domestic violence at that time, PEOPLE previously reported.

Shannon eventually dropped the domestic violence charges, which PEOPLE has not independently confirmed. In a May episode of Road to Redemption, she told producers, per the Daily Mail: "I should've left Geno a long time ago. ... I shouldn't have dropped those [charges], but I was scared like a lot of women are."

Doak neglected to comment on the matter when reached by PEOPLE.

In August 2020, Shannon announced she and Doak had been sober for six months. One year later, they broke up.

"I am trying so hard not to look in the past," Shannon says in the recovery group, adding that she wants "to look forward [at] what's in front of me, like, right now."