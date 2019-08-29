Mama June's Daughter Pumpkin Wishes Honey Boo Boo a Happy Birthday: 'I Enjoy Being Your Sister Mom'

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is ensuring that Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson has the best birthday, five months after their mother Mama June Shannon was arrested on drug possession charges.

On Wednesday, Pumpkin, 19, shared a sweet Instagram post in honor of her little sister’s 14th birthday.

“Happy birthday to my not so little sister. Today you’re 14 and I’m so happy I get to spend it with you,” she wrote beside a close-up shot of Honey Boo Boo sticking her tongue out with her hands by her face.

Pumpkin then went on to acknowledge the hardships that their family has recently faced — Mama June was arrested in March, leading Pumpkin to become Honey Boo Boo’s legal guardian — and said despite their troubles, she has embraced her new role as “sister mom.”

“Things haven’t been the easiest lately but I promise we will get through it,” Pumpkin wrote. “I love being there for you when you need me most. And I enjoy being your sister mom. I hope today is all you wish for and more ❤️❤️ @honeybooboo.”

In addition to the post, Pumpkin shared the same photo of Honey Boo Boo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday to the queen herself” while adding two red heart emojis and tagging her little sister.

Image zoom Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Mama June was arrested in March on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE, adding at the time that the substance was undergoing testing.

The reality star was arrested with boyfriend Eugene “Geno” Edward Doak, who was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The spokesperson alleged Doak also had suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Following the news, Pumpkin spoke out about the incident, telling fans, “Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch.”

“But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good. Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn,” she added. “We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us.”

Image zoom (L-R) Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, Mama June Shannon and Geno Doak Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

In the wake of their mother’s arrest, Honey Boo Boo has been living with Pumpkin.

During the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot, which aired in May, Mama June’s family staged an intervention for her two days prior to her arrest.

At one point during the intervention, Honey Boo Boo cried while telling her mother that her decision to live with Pumpkin was “not by choice.”

“I would love to come home and stay with you, tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared,” she said. “I’m scared to stay at your house.”

“I just want mama back,” she said later on in the episode.

Image zoom Honey Boo Boo WE TV

In her confessional, Honey Boo Boo added, “So I really hope this is rock bottom for mama because once you hit rock bottom, there’s no more going deeper — you can only go up. I really hope mama’s just thinking I just got arrested. I need to get it together. I need to get my s— together. If this isn’t her wake-up call. I could possibly lose her forever.”



According to the show, Mama June is currently in Alabama, where she is awaiting trial. “June remains in Alabama. According to June, she’s not allowed to leave the state until after her hearing,” the show stated. “She could face several years of jail time.”

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.