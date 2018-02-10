Mama June's Pregnant Daughter Moves Out After Her Boyfriend Hangs 'Nudie Pics' in the Living Room

What started as a joke quickly turned into an explosive argument between Mama June, 38, and Pumpkin, 18, on Friday evening’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the time since Mama June’s boyfriend, Geno, and Pumpkin’s boyfriend, Joshua “Josh” Efird, moved into the family house, the men quickly became very comfortable and made the shared space their own.

As a joke, Josh decided to decorate Mama June’s empty living room walls with photos of scantily-clad women. While Pumpkin laughed it off, Mama June wasn’t as amused.

Image zoom

“What is this?” Mama June questioned Pumpkin after discovering the images. “What the hell is this s—?!” she pressed as Josh walked into the living room.

“So you think because you move your little boyfriend in we that can just decorate however the hell he wants to decorate it?” she said to Pumpkin. “I mean, you really like this?”

Image zoom

Image zoom Credit: WE tv

In an attempt to defend her boyfriend, Pumpkin firmly explained that he “meant it as a f—— joke and clearly you can’t f—— take a joke!”

While Mama June understood that Pumpkin was four months along in her pregnancy, she would not tolerate disrespect from her daughter or Josh.

“I was just messing with Pumpkin,” Josh explained.

“That doesn’t matter,” Pumpkin interjected. “What matters is the fact that you’re making a big damn deal out of it.”

But from Mama June’s perspective, “this is about respect.”

Image zoom

“Did you not say, ‘Baby, hold a minute. I don’t think mama would like this,’ ” said Mama June. “You moved him in when I was gone. He’s been walking around here in his underwear, not cleaning up after himself. This is my house! I mean, are you really going to bring your child into tits and ass? Do you want this in your room?”

Although Mama June wanted to address the issue at hand — the risqué photos — Pumpkin evidently had some deep-rooted frustrations that surfaced in her rebuttal.

“Uh, first off, you’re not going to tell me how to mother my child. I’m sick and tired of you trying to tell me what to do, tell me how to live my f—— life,” said Pumpkin. “Second of all, you’re always disrespecting Josh and I’m tired of it. So you know what, go f— yourself!”

Immediately, Pumpkin and Josh went upstairs — and packed their bags.

“Come on, pack this stuff up,” Pumpkin said as the couple entered their bedroom.

“Can I ask where the f— we’re going to go?” Josh asked Pumpkin, who told him: “Anywhere but f—— here.”

WATCH: Mama June’s Swooning Over New Man in Her Life—But Her “Playpen Is Closed” on Having More Kids

Although Mama June’s youngest daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson attempted to alleviate the stress by suggesting that the images be taken down, the family matriarch remained angry: “I mean, what does Josh think this is: a frat house? Who puts nudie pics up in their girlfriend’s mother’s home? No one. I mean, this is Josh’s idea of a joke? He’s a freakin’ idiot.”

But when Mama June found the pair packing their bags, she tried to talk them out of moving: “What money do you have?” she said as the couple left the house — and later checked into the Budget Inn Motel.

“My plan is for us to stay here probably for like a couple nights or whatever and we try to go and find some apartments,” Pumpkin explained to Josh of her plan. “It’s time for me to get out of my mama’s house.”