Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Says Her Family 'Is Going Through a Rough Path' After Mom's Arrest

Mama June Shannon has yet to break her silence after being arrested on drug possession charges, but her daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has decided to speak out.

At the start of Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, WE tv aired two messages addressing Mama June’s recent troubles.

“We share our viewers concerns for June Shannon and her entire family. We are monitoring events as they occur and are focused, as always, on the entire family’s well-being,” read a statement from WE tv. (The text was identical to one the network previously shared on social media on Tuesday.)

Then Pumpkin, 19, shared her own statement, saying, “Hey guys, as you know, you’ve seen the stuff out in the media and our family is going through a rough patch.”

“But this year alone we have had a lot of happiness. And when my mom and Alana were out in California and everything seemed good. Then the next couple months rolled around and things took a turn,” she added. “We’re sharing our story in hopes that it helps another family and I sincerely want to thank our fans for always being there and loving and supporting us.”

The messages do not appear in the online version of the episode available to stream on WE tv.

Mama June, 39, has remained silent on the legal issues and hasn’t posted anything on Twitter since last week, when she live-tweeted the season premiere of her reality program.

Mama June Shannon Desiree Navarro/Getty

The reality star was arrested on March 13 on drug possession charges in Alabama, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office previously told PEOPLE.

Shannon was arrested on possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, the spokesperson said, adding that the substance was undergoing testing.

She was arrested with boyfriend Eugene Edward Doak, who has been charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The spokesperson alleged Doak also had suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

The spokesperson said Shannon’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27.

A representative for the reality star did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Two days after her arrest, Shannon went on a Twitter spree as she began live-tweeting the season 3 premiere of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“Sorry I’m so late starting tweeting the show but don’t forget to watch the most outrageous moments right now,” she wrote. “Let’s get ready to start the season off good #mamajune.”

An hour later, the reality star again apologized for getting a late start, explaining that “my internet has been down and where I’m at does not have cable that picks up wetv.”

Hey y'all sorry my internet has been down and where I'm at does not have cable that picks up wetv but hopefully u r watching my outrageous moments got everything to work now so here I am live tweeting what are you thinking about the most outrageous moments and what is your fav — Mama June (@MamaJune_BooBoo) March 16, 2019

While live-tweeting the episode, Shannon also gave a special shoutout to Doak, her boyfriend of three years.

“Yes the most outrageous moment is me getting genp [sic] to possibly marry me so we’re going to see what happens this season so let’s get to watching now,” she wrote, referring to the moment during the episode where Doak, 43, got down on one knee — and gave her a promise ring.

Although the reality star initially didn’t seem to know what to make of Doak’s gesture during the episode, she shared on Twitter how moved she was.

“I have to say so very sweet what geno said yeah it is not an engagement but hey if you do a promise then hey I can get another ring out of it LOL,” she added.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.