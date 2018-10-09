Mama June Pens Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Geno Doak: 'Thanks for Loving Me and the Kids'

Mama June Shannon is honoring the most important man in her life!

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, 39, shared a special shout out to her boyfriend Geno Doak on Instagram Sunday, which was also his 43rd birthday.

“We want to wish special person a very happy birthday @doakgeno baby we love you and hope that you have a very special birthday u r just a few yrs away from getting the senior citizen discount lol,” Shannon captioned a throwback selfie of the couple.

“A side note thanks 4 loving me n the kids n always being there 4 us n all the lil things u do,” the mother of four said, adding, “Can’t wait to share n spend more bdays with u in I know this a old pic of us but still1 of my fav happy bday baby.”

The photo was taken two years ago shortly after her gastric sleeve surgery.

Shannon’s fans were first introduced to Doak in January after her split from her on-again, off-again beau Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson. Viewers learned in season 2 that Shannon asked Doak to move in with her and her daughters, and he quickly became a part of the family after a few months of dating.

“He’s my rock and my best friend,” Shannon — who is mom to Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 12, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 18, Jessica, 20, and Anna, 23 — previously told PEOPLE. “I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him.”

In August, Shannon revealed her hopes of getting married to Doak in the near future.

“[Doak] is the first person I’ve ever thought about wanting to spend the rest of my life with because he makes not just me but the girls happy too and that’s what matters the most so hopefully one day he will give me the commitment I am looking for and wanting for quite some time or at least put some kind of ring on it,” she wrote on Instagram.