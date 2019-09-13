Mama June Shannon and her boyfriend Geno Doak have been charged with felonies following their March arrests for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

The State of Alabama had a grand jury review the evidence in both cases and ultimately came down with two charges against them, The Blast reports.

“The Grand Jury of [Macon County] charges that before the finding of this Indictment June Shannon, alias June E. Shannon, alias, whose true name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully posses a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine,” the indictment obtained by the outlet states.

“The Grand Jury of [Macon County] further charges that before the finding of this Indictment June Shannon, alias June E. Shannon, alias, whose true name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully posses with intent to use to inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to wit: a pipe,” the indictment continues.

Doak received the same two charges.

“The Grand Jury of [Macon County] charges that before the finding of this Indictment Eugene Edward Doak, alias, whose true name is otherwise unknown to the Grand Jury, did unlawfully posses a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine,” the indictment states.

The indictment also states that Doak “did unlawfully possess with intent to use to inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body, drug paraphernalia, to-wit: a pipe.”

The paraphernalia charge is a misdemeanor, while the drug possession charge is a felony. Both Shannon and Doak had bond set at $11,000, according to The Blast, and were ordered to appear in court. If convicted, they could both face years in prison.

A spokesperson for the Macon County D.A.’s Office in Alabama confirmed to PEOPLE that there was an arraignment docket for the pair on Friday, though The Blast reports that they failed to appear before the judge.

Their next court date is not yet confirmed.

WE tv, the network on which Shannon’s show Mama June: From Not to Hot airs, had no comment.

Earlier this year, Shannon, 40, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after she allegedly had crack cocaine and a crack pipe on her, a spokesperson for the Macon County District Attorney’s Office told PEOPLE in March, adding at the time that the substance was undergoing testing.

Shannon was arrested with Doak, who was charged with third-degree domestic violence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The spokesperson alleged Doak also had suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

A representative for Shannon did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.

Shannon claimed at the time of her arrest “that all the drugs and paraphernalia belong to her,” according to a messaged aired on the Mama June: From Not to Hot season finale in May.

Prior to her arrest, Shannon’s family — including daughters daughters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson — staged an intervention and convinced her to enter an in-patient treatment facility. They drove her to the center, which was hours away in North Carolina. After some hesitation, she checked herself into the facility.

But “after only 12 hours, June checks herself out,” according to the show. “Geno picks her up. Their whereabouts are unknown.”

Two days later, they were arrested in Alabama.

“As soon as Geno got Mama from the treatment center, I knew it was over from there. Mama just got charged with a possession of crack cocaine, which is a felony,” Pumpkin said on the episode.

According to the show, Shannon was in Alabama as of the end of May, where she was awaiting trial. “June remains in Alabama. According to June, she’s not allowed to leave the state until after her hearing,” the show stated. “She could face several years of jail time.”