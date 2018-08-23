Mama June Ambushes Boyfriend Geno with Surprise Wedding — But He's 'Just About Had It' with Her

Is Mama June Shannon going to steal her daughter’s thunder?

On this week’s episode of Mama June: From Hot to Not, the family heads to Las Vegas to witness Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon marry Joshua Efird — but Mama June decides she wants to tie the knot herself and ambushes boyfriend Geno Doak with a surprise wedding. The only wrinkle? He’s not on board.

“Look, I’m f—ing blunt,” he tells her in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek. “I’m going to lay it down real, and it’s going to be cut and dry. You might not like what I have to say, though. I like to have fun. We’re in Vegas — we just fly by the seat of our pants, if you will. There’s no need to talk and to make plans and do everything by the book. That’s not us.”

“You make plans without me even knowing about the plans or where we’re going,” he continues. “You’re setting yourself up for disappointment.”

“That’s being spontaneous!” she says.

“No, you’re talking about dumb s—,” he responds. “Getting married?!”

In a confessional, Geno admits he should have raised his concerns sooner.

“I know I should have talked to June about this earlier, but how?” he says. “She’s stubborn as a mule. Ever since she proposed, all she can think about and talk about is getting married. She needs to focus on Pumpkin — this is Pumpkin’s big day. That’s why everybody’s here. It ain’t about us.”

“I’ve just about had it with June,” he adds. “I’m ready to get my next ticket out of here.”

But Mama June isn’t taking no for an answer.

“What the hell is going on right now?” she says. “Me and Geno both know our connection is deep and we want to spend the rest of our lives together. He’s just scared because he’s been hurt in the past. I want to marry Geno, and I’m going to get married this weekend.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.