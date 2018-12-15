Malin Akerman Says She's 'Still Floating' 2 Weeks After Wedding to Jack Donnelly

Married life feels good for Malin Akerman.

The Billions actress, 40, walked down the aisle to marry British actor Jack Donnelly, 32, just two weeks ago on Dec. 1. And on Friday, she couldn’t help but gush about her new role as wife.

“I’m still floating from the wedding,” she told reporters while attending Disney on Ice’s Dare to Dream holiday skating party at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. “It’s great.”

“It feels different, for sure it does,” she continued. “To be honest with you, it just feels like that last piece of the puzzle just clicked and it feels right.”

Akerman later added, “When you meet someone who just, without sounding cheesy, but kind of completes you, you just feel like you can be the best version of yourself. You don’t have to change. They bring out the best in you, and vice versa. It just feels right. He’s a good, good man. Very good man.”

Akerman wed Donnelly in Tulum, Mexico, in front of their family and friends. “The whole thing was just amazing,” she told reporters. “I think looking out over the whole sea of friends that have come all that way to be with you, it’s the best thing ever to have everyone that you love in one room.”

Though she admitted she got emotional on the big day, Akerman said, “There was a lot more laughter than there were tears.”

One of the sweetest moments came the day before the couple’s vows, when Akerman’s her 5-year-old son Sebastian — from her first marriage to Petalstones drummer Roberto Zincone, which ended in 2014 — sang a song called “That Part of Your Heart” to his mom and soon-to-be step-dad.

“He actually sang a song the night before our wedding in front of everyone with a friend of ours who is a guitar player, and made it up on the spot,” Akerman recalled. “It wasn’t just like a kid getting up and being cute. It was a rock song, and it was awesome. It blew everyone’s mind.”

Akerman said she had “no idea” the performance was going to happen, adding, “It was great. After, I said, ‘Do you want to do music?’ And he goes, ‘No. I still want to be a scientist.’ I was like, ‘Alright!’ “

Sebastian and Donnelly were both by Akerman’s side at Friday’s celebrity skate. Stars Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Viola Davis, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Haylie Duff, Kendra Wilkinson, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, Pete Wentz, Stephen Amell, Ty Burrell and Vanessa Lachey were all also in attendance.

Seeing Sebastian skate was “so much fun” for Akerman, who used to be a professional skater. “We’ve gone skating a few times and I love it so much,” she said. “He’s really his own person. He’s just born with his own little soul and his own personality. That’s what’s so much fun about seeing him grow up and all the new ideas that come to his head. … It was so great to see him out there and enjoying his time.”

So what’s next for Akerman? She and Donnelly still have to head out on their honeymoon. “We haven’t had time yet!” she said.

Until then, it’s all about the holidays. “We will be staying here this holiday, just taking it easy, since the wedding was such a big moment, and we traveled for that. We just want to stay on home ground,” she explained, adding that Sebastian is asking for robot toys.

“My mom’s in town. We’re going to have all the stragglers over to our house, whoever’s not going home for Christmas, and do a little Christmas at our place,” she shared.

As for 2019, Akerman said she’s just looking forward to “this new chapter of life.” “[I’m] just easing into it and seeing what’s in store,” she said. “There are a few projects on the business end that I’m looking forward to, and we’ll see what happens.”

One of those projects just might include another child. “It’s definitely a conversation, but I don’t know,” she said. “I’ve already hit 40, so we’ll see.”