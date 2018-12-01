Malin Akerman Marries British Actor Jack Donnelly in Mexico 1 Year After Engagement

Malin Akerman is a married woman.

The Billions actress, 40, wed her British actor beau Jack Donnelly, 32, in Tulum, Mexico, in front of their family and friends on Saturday, a source tells PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Akerman wore a pink dress while saying “I do” in a beach ceremony, the source says.

Last October, Akerman announced their engagement on Instagram, revealing she had “said yes” to her “sweet and loving man.”

“I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while,” she added, acknowledging that Donnelly had “stolen” not just her heart but her 5-year-old son Sebastian‘s as well.

RELATED: Malin Akerman Is Engaged to ‘Sweet and Loving’ Boyfriend Jack Donnelly: He ‘Stole’ My Heart

The couple was first spotted sharing a smooch last March in Puerto Rico while on vacation. “They are really happy in one another’s company,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Earlier this year, the star made an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan and revealed she and Donnelly had known each other for several years before they began dating.

“[Jack] is actually my youngest sister’s boyfriend’s friend from drama school in England. I have known him for the past four years but didn’t see him … Then all of a sudden he came back from England like a year-and-a-half ago, and I went, ‘Wow, have you always been this cute?'” she recalled.

What really won her over, however, was seeing her now-husband with Sebastian.

“He was brilliant with my son and that was it, and my heart melted,” she said. “You try to explain to a 4-and-a-half-year-old that you’re getting married and what an engagement is, and he jumped up on the couch and went, ‘Yay, we’re getting married!'”

RELATED VIDEO: Malin Akerman Says Fiancé Is ‘A Natural’ Around Her Son Sebastian: ‘I Hit the Jackpot’

In the fall, Akerman — who was previously wed to Roberto Zincone — opened up about her wedding plans with Donnelly, saying the celebration would be a “very private, intimate family thing.”

“I’m very, very happy at the moment,” she added. “It’s been a wonderful lead-up and I’m very excited to marry this man.”