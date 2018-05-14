Inside Malin Akerman's Star-Studded Great Gatsby-Themed 40th Birthday Bash

Forty and fabulous!

Billions star Malin Akerman went all-out for her 40th birthday on Saturday night with a Great Gatsby-themed party packed with her closest friends.

With fiancé Jack Donnelly by her side, the star and her guests slurped down oysters from Oysters XO and sipped on “Malin’s Smashed” signature cocktails with Tito’s Vodka at Tramp Stamp Granny’s in Hollywood, owned by Darren Criss and his fiancée Mia Elan.

Malin Akerman 40th birthday party Nick Stoianof

Other stars in attendance included Michelle Monaghan, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren, Jon Hamm, Alexander Skarsgard, Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich, Nina Dobrev, Jane Seymour, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jake Lacy, Arielle Kebbel and Jack McBrayer.

Jon Hamm, Malin Akerman and David Wain Nick Stoianof

Lauren and Aaron Paul Nick Stoianof

“Thank you to all of my amazing friends and family for coming out and celebrating my 40th year,” wrote Akerman — who’s mom to 5-year-old son Sebastian — on Instagram. “I love you beyond!!! It was so wonderful to look around and see all my favorite faces…IT WAS EPIC!!!”

Burlesque dancers performed throughout the night (including on the bar!) as DJ Zen Freeman spun tunes along with saxophone player Chris Nguyen.

The actress — who was presented a cake by Eli’s Cheesecake — kicked off her celebratory weekend the night before with close family and friends at Tao.

Julianne Hough Nick Stoianof

Malin Akerman's birthday cake Nick Stoianof

And before heading to her blow-out bash on Saturday night, Akerman hosted a small group of loved ones at her home for paella and tapas.

Malin Akerman and Jack Donnelly Nick Stoianof

Last October, the entertainer announced her engagement to her British actor beau in a touching post on social media. “This sweet and loving man has stepped into our lives and stole both our hearts! I think we’re gonna keep him around for a while,” she wrote.