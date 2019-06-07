Malika Haqq Declares She's Single After Amicable Split from Longtime Boyfriend Rapper O.T. Genasis

Malika Haqq is back on the market!

On Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 36, shared a sexy photo of herself wearing a white, lace, see-through dress and revealed that she had split from her longtime boyfriend O.T. Genasis.

Keeping it simple, Haqq captioned the outdoor Instagram shot with, “Single.”

A source confirmed the news to PEOPLE, explaining that due to the nature of Genasis’ work, “it was hard for them both give 100 percent” but says the break up was amicable.

“There’s no bad blood between them,” the source adds. “She is for sure single.”

Reps for Haqq did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The pair, who were first linked in 2017, have not been spotted together or featured on each other’s social media accounts for quite some time.

Genasis, 31, last appeared on Haqq’s Instagram on January 25 in a group photo that also featured Trey Songz, rapper Jeezy, Jeannie Mai, and Lori Harvey.

She, meanwhile, was last seen on his Instagram in a courtside shot from October 2018.

Image zoom Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images

The former couple previously hit a rough patch in May 2018. At the time, Haqq opened up about her disappointment in an Instagram post, writing, “Love doesn’t fail, people do.”

“Falling in love can be one of the most beautiful things. Unfortunately, being vulnerable to ones choices can lead to heart break,” she continued. “Healing and forgiving is a personal job done at every individuals pace. Life is one big lesson, a lesson in love. 💔”

Things didn’t stay rocky for long, however, as Haqq revealed they had figured things out less than ten days later.

“I’m cute. He’s special. We better together,” she wrote alongside a bathroom mirror selfie, in which she wore a revealing white bathrobe and Genasis’ giant diamond necklace, as she stood next to her boyfriend.

A month later, Haqq wrote another sweet note to Genasis. “You do everything for everyone. You make everyone happy. I’m the luckiest because you are my smile and laughter from am to pm,” she wrote. “BFF, I Love You! 💋”

Genasis later professed his own love for Haqq in an “open love letter” on Instagram and vowed to be a “better man” while continuing to love the reality star forever.

“To the world you may be one person but to me You’ve become my world,” he adoringly wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair. “My life has changed with you in it. Before you I was lost and confused and didn’t know how to let my guard down.”

“You know I always play you love songs but now I know what the songs actually mean. I came in thinking I had it figured all out but you gave me the structure I needed to stay balanced,” the rapper continued. “As men we often have PRIDE that makes us not wanna do certain things. I would do anything in this world for you.”

“YOU and only YOU made me a better man and want to be a better man.. You’re not only my partner but my best friend.. God told me to love you forever and that’s what I plan on doing,” he added. “This letter is to thank you for everything you do and to tell you I LOVE YOU. @forevermalika ❤️”

Prior to her relationship with Genasis, Haqq dated rapper Chinx and Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Magro.

Chinx, 31, and Haqq were linked in 2015. The rapper, who was born Lionel Pickens, was tragically killed in a drive-by shooting in Queens on May 17, 2015.

In 2016, Haqq met Magro, 33, while filming season 2 of E! relationship rehab series Famously Single. At the time, the reality stars revealed to E! News that their instant friendship turned into more.

“We had a lot in common from the start and it was an instant friendship. The attraction quickly became a mutual romance,” Haqq and Magro told the outlet in Dec. 2016. “Our support for one another through this challenging experience made us strong in a very short period of time. We had an opportunity to really get to know each other living in such close quarter.”

“Our family and friends are aware that we are together and extremely supportive of our relationship,” they added.

Haqq and Magro eventually ended things two months later in February.