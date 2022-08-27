Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating

"There are some glory times that are really meant to just be glory times. And some of that has been stripped from her," Malika Haqq said when asked how friend Khloé Kardashian was doing

By
Published on August 27, 2022 12:46 AM
Malika Haqq arrives at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage); Tristan Thompson attends the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; George Pimentel/Getty

Malika Haqq is sharing how her friend Khloé Kardashian is doing after Tristan Thompson's infidelity.

Haqq, 39, was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Carlos King's podcast, Reality with The King. While there, she talked to the TV personality and executive producer about her years-long friendship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

When asked by King how Kardashian is "on a personal level" — considering "the whole Tristan thing" — Haqq replied, "I think she's doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances."

Earlier this month, Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, welcomed a baby boy. The exes also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

In January, paternity results revealed Thompson fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. The NBA player also confirmed the news via his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 and apologized to Kardashian.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian. SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty

Speaking with King earlier this week, Haqq said Kardashian is "not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship or be forgiving ... but there are some glory times that are really meant to just be glory times. And some of that has been stripped from her, and it's sad, but she really is one of the strongest people I know."

Added the actress: "She's got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she's got a great deal of it. I'll tell you that much. 'Cause this ain't easy. It's not easy for me to watch, so I know it's not easy for her."

A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Haqq also confirmed that she has no problem confronting a guy who does Kardashian wrong.

"Family is so important to both of us," said Haqq. "It's not the same when it's just you. We have these kids now. We have these babies, and their fathers are very intricate portions of their lives, and they're good fathers."

Haqq, who shares 2-year-old son Ace Flores with her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis, continued, "What happens with the moms and the spouses, we can all sit here and say some s--- should never happen, but it does. And I think that's when you have to continue to remind yourself of who the priority is, and it's these babies."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 with Ex Tristan Thompson via Surrogate: 'Incredibly Grateful'

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were having a second child together.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian and Thompson have had an on-off relationship since 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. The Chicago Bulls player is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Nichols.

Related Articles
khloe Kardashian, tristan thompson
Tristan Thompson Posts About Getting 'Wiser' After Welcoming Baby Boy with Khloé Kardashian
True Thompson
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Makes First Appearance Since Welcoming Baby Boy with Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Welcome Their Second Baby via Surrogate
khloe kardashian/ Instagram. True thompson. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cg-BVlyPuWB/. ; LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are seen on June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Khloé Kardashian Shares Cute Photo of Daughter True After Welcoming Baby Boy: 'Happy Sweet Girl'
CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/realtristan13/ Tristan Thompson, Prince Basketball Skills
Tristan Thompson Shows Off 5-Year-Old Son Prince's Basketball Skills: 'Starting Them Early'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Taking Her Time' Naming Son: 'She Wants It to Be Just Right,' Source Says
maralee thompson, tristan thompson
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo as Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Theo Turns 8 Months Old
https://www.instagram.com/p/CghysxiPnOd/ khloekardashian Verified My little lady ♥️ 6h
True Thompson Looks All Grown Up While Jet-Setting with Mom Khloé Kardashian: 'My Little Lady'
Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Wants Ex Tristan Thompson 'Involved as Much as Possible' with New Baby: Source
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's 'Baby Was Conceived' Before His Cheating Surfaced: Source
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 2 with Ex Tristan Thompson via Surrogate: 'Incredibly Grateful'
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Incredibly Disappointed' in Tristan Thompson — but 'They Will Always Be a Family'
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
A Definitive Timeline of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson Holds Hands with Woman in Greece Ahead of Welcoming Baby with Khloé Kardashian