Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating

Malika Haqq is sharing how her friend Khloé Kardashian is doing after Tristan Thompson's infidelity.

Haqq, 39, was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Carlos King's podcast, Reality with The King. While there, she talked to the TV personality and executive producer about her years-long friendship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.

When asked by King how Kardashian is "on a personal level" — considering "the whole Tristan thing" — Haqq replied, "I think she's doing about as well as you could expect for someone in her circumstances."

Earlier this month, Kardashian, 38, and Thompson, 31, welcomed a baby boy. The exes also share 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

In January, paternity results revealed Thompson fathered a son with Maralee Nichols. The NBA player also confirmed the news via his Instagram Story on Jan. 3 and apologized to Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian. SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty

Speaking with King earlier this week, Haqq said Kardashian is "not the first woman to ever endure adversity in a relationship or be forgiving ... but there are some glory times that are really meant to just be glory times. And some of that has been stripped from her, and it's sad, but she really is one of the strongest people I know."

Added the actress: "She's got a good head on her shoulders. Faith is something else, and she's got a great deal of it. I'll tell you that much. 'Cause this ain't easy. It's not easy for me to watch, so I know it's not easy for her."

A representative for Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Haqq also confirmed that she has no problem confronting a guy who does Kardashian wrong.

"Family is so important to both of us," said Haqq. "It's not the same when it's just you. We have these kids now. We have these babies, and their fathers are very intricate portions of their lives, and they're good fathers."

Haqq, who shares 2-year-old son Ace Flores with her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. Genasis, continued, "What happens with the moms and the spouses, we can all sit here and say some s--- should never happen, but it does. And I think that's when you have to continue to remind yourself of who the priority is, and it's these babies."

Last month, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson were having a second child together.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," a representative previously told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family."

Kardashian and Thompson have had an on-off relationship since 2016 and welcomed True in 2018. The Chicago Bulls player is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 8 months, with Nichols.