Pregnant Malika Haqq's Dating History, from BFF Khloé Kardashian's Brother Rob to Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Haqq and Ortiz-Magro’s brief fling is the reality TV über-relationship we didn’t know we needed. The two met in 2016 on E!’s Famously Single, where they lived in a house with other celebs in Los Angeles; they were supposed to go out and meet new partners after some coaching from experts, but wound up getting to know each other.

While their relationship only lasted two months, the pair remained on good terms afterwards. “I think Ronnie and I were odds from the very beginning,” Haqq told E! “I think that we define opposites attract … He and I are the type of people that gravitate toward having security blankets in situations and love happens to be one of those things for both of us. It got us through. It worked in the meantime. It just wasn’t able to survive the test of ultimate time, like real life outside of the loft.”

In a separate interview with the outlet, Ortiz-Magro added that the “biggest difference” between the pair is “that we came from two different worlds. She’s from her world. I’m from Jersey Shore world.”