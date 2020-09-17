KUWTK : Malika Haqq Cries Over Her Baby Shower: 'I'm Not in the Best Situation'

Malika Haqq is feeling overwhelmed by her baby shower.

In a sneak peek at season 19 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which premieres sept. 17, Malika — who at the time was pregnant with baby son Ace — breaks down in tears when discussing the celebration while on the phone with twin sister Khadijah Haqq and best friend Khloé Kardashian.

While having lunch together, Khloé, 36, and Khadijah, 37, decide to call Malika, 37, to ask about her baby shower guest list.

"Is there anything you absolutely do not want at your baby shower?" Khadijah asks, to which Malika responds: "A bunch of people."

"I still need to get like a gauge of how many people," Khloé interjects, prompting Malika to estimate, "I'm hoping to be able to cap it at like 50 or 55."

Shocked, Khloé cries, "Malika!"

"Someone who says they don't want to be around a lot of people, I'm just saying, I think 55 is a lot of people," Khloé says.

Malika then explains that she wants her ex-boyfriend and the father of her son rapper O.T. Genasis' mother to be able to bring people with her.

Image zoom Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Malika Haqq/Instagram

"She's got like six sisters," Malika says, before choking up.

The star shares that she's starting to feel her shower isn't about her, but rather everyone else.

"I mean, I'm five seconds from not wanting a f------- shower anyways," Malika fires back. "Planning and who can come and who can't come... that's really f------ annoying to me. It's not what Malika wants it to be, it's becoming what everyone else wants it to be."

She then hangs up.

In a confessional interview, Khloé expresses: "For Malika to say she's so frustrated she doesn't even want a shower anymore, that's really disappointing to me. I know she would regret it so much if she did not have a shower."

After leaving the restaraunt, Khloé and Khadijah call Malika back, and she answers the phone in tears.

Image zoom Khloé Kardashian with Khadijah and Malika Haqq Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

"Are you crying?" Khloé asks, to which Malika says: "I'm just really stressed out. I'm not in the best situation and I'm trying to do the best that I can"

Khloé then realizes that Malika's frustration may not be because of the shower, but due to her relationship with O.T.

"I know that Malika bursting into tears has nothing to do with Khadijah or myself. We can imagine that it has something to do with O.T. It's something deeper than us," Khloé says in a confessional interview.

"I definitely empathize with her," adds Khloé — who experienced her own relationship issues with Tristan Thompson after he allegedly cheated on her in 2018 when she was pregnant with their daughter True. "I just want her to always feel reassured that I'm there for her."

Nonetheless, Malika's big day came together nicely, as Khloé treated her to a lavish bear-themed baby shower in February.

During the party, Malika delivered an emotional speech, thanking her support system of women and revealing the identity of her child’s father. (Malika previously expressed that she wanted to keep the father's identity private.)

“I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” Malika said of her ex-boyfriend.

The rapper also confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo from the photo-booth at the baby shower.

“My son on da way… Give me a baby name now… GO!!!” O.T. captioned the shot, which shows him pointing towards the camera with the words “Malika’s having a baby!” written above his head.

The exes welcomed baby Ace on March 14, Malika announced on Instagram.

Malika posted a sweet photo, which shows the infant’s tiny fingers resting in hers and O.T.’s hand.

“Ace Flores 3.14.2020,” Malika captioned the heartwarming post, revealing her baby boy’s name.

O.T. also shared the happy news, posting a photo of the newborn, swaddled in a hospital blanket.

“Ace. I love you 03.14.20,” O.T. wrote alongside the post.

Ace is the first child for Haqq and second for O.T., 32. He is also dad to son Genasis.