Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Claims She Was Asked to Leave Her Home amid Larsa Pippen Scandal

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao has spoken out once again after her husband's outing with Larsa Pippen.

Yao, who shares a son with the NBA star, claimed in an Instagram statement that she and her child "were told to leave our family home 10 days ago" due to the scandal, which came about when photos of Beasley, 24, holding hands with Pippen, 46, surfaced earlier this month.

"Hey y'all I just wanted to say THANK YOU so much for your tremendous love and support during this time," Yao wrote on Wednesday. "Things have been pretty rough, I'm not going to lie."

She continued, "We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago and just like you all I'm pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. I'm not the type to disclose too much information but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate."

Reps for Yao and Beasley did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In her Instagram statement, Yao went on to thank fans for their "kind words of encouragement and love." "It has really held me up to be strong for not only myself, but more importantly for my son," the model and rapper wrote.

"Thank you to all the strong women and mother's [sic] who have shared similar stories. Also, thank you to all the men out there who have sent me support and understanding. I'm focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can at this time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I'll be back soon," she concluded, signing off with "XO — Montana."

Image zoom Montana Yao; Malik Beasley | Credit: Montana Yao/Instagram; David Sherman/NBAE via Getty

The Minnesota Timberwolves player and Pippen were spotted cozying up to each other in photos taken on Nov. 23 at a shopping center in Miami. When the images were first published the following week, Yao said she had no idea her husband was out with Pippen.

"Wow… I don't even know this man…" she wrote on her Instagram Story on Dec. 1. "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

Image zoom Larsa Pippen; Malik Beasley | Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images; David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

On Nov. 16, one week before Pippen and Beasley's outing, the basketball player left a flirty comment under one of the reality star's Instagram posts.

"I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen," wrote Beasley in the comment section of a nighttime selfie, which Pippen posted on Oct. 24 and captioned, "I hold back, sometimes I won't."