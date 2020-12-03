"I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen," the basketball player wrote on Nov. 16 under one of Larsa Pippen's Instagram selfies

Married Malik Beasley Asked Larsa Pippen on Date Via Instagram Comments 1 Week Before Their Outing

NBA player Malik Beasley asked Larsa Pippen out on a date one week before they were photographed out together.

Pippen, 46, and Beasley, 24, were spotted cozying up to each other in photos taken on Monday, Nov. 23, at a shopping center in Miami. When those images surfaced earlier this week, Beasley's wife, Montana Yao, said she had no idea her husband was out with Pippen.

"Wow… I don't even know this man…" Yao, who shares a child with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, wrote on her Instagram Story Tuesday. "This is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

On Nov. 16, one week before Pippen and Beasley's public hand-holding, the basketball player left a flirty comment under one of the reality star's Instagram posts.

"I just want to take you on a date and treat you like a queen," wrote Beasley in the comment section of a nighttime selfie, which Pippen posted on Oct. 24 and captioned, "I hold back, sometimes I won't."

Pippen, on Wednesday, wrote on her Instagram Story: "Don't always trust what you see on social media. Even salt looks like sugar."

Yao also seemed to address the situation in two Instagram Story posts earlier on Tuesday. "I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down," she wrote. "The truth always comes out one way or another…"

"Appreciate all the love y'all for real," the model and rapper added, thanking her fans for their support.

Reps for Pippen, Beasley and Yao have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment

Pippen shares four children with estranged husband and former NBA star Scottie Pippen: Preston, Justin, Sophia, and Scotty Jr., who appeared to react to the news about his mom in a tweet on Tuesday.

"Focused on myself and my goals. I'm not responsible for nobody's actions. All good over here," wrote the 20-year-old, who currently plays basketball for Vanderbilt University.

Pippen recently made headlines when she said last month that she previously dated another NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

During an interview on the Hollywood Raw podcast, she said that she dated the athlete shortly before he began a romance with Khloé Kardashian, 36, in 2016. Pippen also claimed that she introduced Thompson, 29, who now shares 2-year-old daughter True with Kardashian, to the famous family.

"I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloé. Before Khloé or any of them knew he existed," she said. "I was seeing him, I had him come to L.A., I brought him to a party Kim [Kardashian] had. I introduced him to all of them."