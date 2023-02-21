Malcolm-Jamal Warner Is 'Still Proud of the Legacy' of 'The Cosby Show'

"It certainly broadened the perspective of how the world viewed Black people," says the actor, who reflected on representations of Black life and culture on TV for PEOPLE's Black History Month special

By Starr Rocque
Published on February 21, 2023 10:00 AM
Malcolm-Jamal Warner attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty

More than 30 years after The Cosby Show ended, star Malcolm-Jamal Warner recognizes how it changed the game.

"What made it so groundbreaking was its universality," Warner, 52, tells PEOPLE in the Black History Month special in this week's issue. "NBC initially saw it as a show about an upper-middle-class Black family. Mr. [Bill] Cosby diligently impressed upon them that the show was about an upper-middle-class family that happened to be Black."

The Accused actor, who played son Theo Huxtable, explains the subtle difference: "Prior to The Cosby Show, Black sitcom humor was predicated on being Black, the specificity of the 'Black' experience. Though the Huxtables were clearly Black — reflected quite obviously by their dress, the Black art on the walls, the music — the family issues all were universal. And though Cliff [Cosby] was a doctor and Claire [Phylicia Rashad] was an attorney, the family dynamic was one that practically every family — no matter the ethnicity, socio-economic status or even family makeup — could find something to relate to."

Black History Month TV Shows
Warner (right) with (from left) Tempestt Bledsoe, Phylicia Rashad, Lisa Bonet and Stevie Wonder. Everett

Star Bill Cosby's legal woes have changed the way some fans remember the show. In 2018, Cosby, 85, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison for charges involving drugging and sexually assaulting another woman. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court overturned his sexual assault conviction in 2021 and the actor was released. Five more women sued Cosby for sexual assault in December, and another one sued him the following month for sexual battery.

"Regardless of how some people may feel about the show now," says Warner, "I'm still proud of the legacy and having been a part of such an iconic show that had such a profound impact on — first and foremost, Black culture — but also American culture."

RELATED VIDEO: Bill Cosby Will Be Released from Prison as Court Overturns Sex Assault Conviction

Warner credits Cosby with how it "broadened the perspective of how the world viewed Black people," while recognizing that the show also received negative feedback.

"While one of the initial criticisms of the show was that Black people didn't live like the Huxtables, I was getting thousands of letters on the regular saying, 'Thank you for this show. Our family is the Huxtables, my dad is a doctor, and my mom is a lawyer,'" Warner recalls. "The show shed light on the previously ignored Black middle class, which has always existed."

He continues, "And people in Cliff and Claire's generation were often the first in their families to ever go to college, many of them becoming doctors and lawyers, like Barack and Michelle Obama. There's even an argument that the show laid the groundwork for having a Black President of the United States."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Cosby Show ran for eight seasons between 1984 and 1992, winning six Emmys during its time on NBC. Despite the allegations against Cosby, Warner and several of his costars continue to reflect positively on the show and its legacy.

"I know I can speak for all the cast when I say The Cosby Show is something that we are all still very proud of," Warner says. "We share a unique experience that keeps us lovingly bonded no matter how much time goes between seeing or hearing from each other."

Related Articles
Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson and Brett Gelman arrives at the Netflix Hosts "Stranger Things" Los Angeles FYSEE Event at Netflix FYSee Space on May 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Stranger Things' ' Brett Gelman Praises His 'Really Impressive' Young Costars: 'I Learned' from Them
FAMILY MATTERS
The Cast of 'Family Matters:' Where Are They Now?
Fave Underrated Black TV Shows
Our Favorite (Underrated!) Black-Led TV Shows
11 finalists competing in the AGT: All-Stars finale credit is: Joe Schmelzer
Meet the 11 Finalists of 'America's Got Talent: All-Stars'
Black History Month TV Shows
The Black Shows That Revolutionized TV, from 'Julia' and 'The Jeffersons' to 'Empire'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss and Allison Holker Boss at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Allison Holker is 'Doing as Well as Expected' After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Death: Source
Dawn Lewis
'A Different World' Star Dawnn Lewis on the 'Ceiling' for Black Actresses: 'What Does a Person Have to Do?'
Charles Esten attends the Premiere of Netflix's "Outer Banks" Season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on February 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Outer Banks' ' Charles Esten Says He Feels Like an 'Uncle' or 'Really Old Big Brother' to Young Costars
Darcey Silva’s Dating Coach Worries Men Getting the 'Wrong Impression' of Her Due to Her Wardrobe Choices
Darcey Silva's Dating Coach Worries Men Are Getting the 'Wrong Impression' Due to Her Wardrobe Choices
rlando Bloom attends the London Premiere of "Carnival Row" at The Ham Yard Hotel on August 28, 2019 in London, England
Orlando Bloom Says It's 'Thrilling' to Release Final Season of 'Carnival Row' After 4 Years of Filming
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson Was 'Like a Little Sister' to 'Good Times' Costar BernNadette Stanis: 'Sweet as Pie'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Jennifer Coolidge attends the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
Jennifer Coolidge on Life as a Surprise Superstar: 'People Like That I'm the Underdog'
Brad James and Keshia Knight Pulliam
Who Is Keshia Knight Pulliam's Husband? All About Brad James
Brauwyn Windham-Burke and Jennifer Spinner are seen on January 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Braunwyn Windham-Burke on Her Vegas Commitment to Jennifer Spinner: 'In My Eyes and Heart, She's My Wife'
Milo Ventimiglia Kept His This Is Us Family Intact — and Might Bring Back Jack's 'Stache
Milo Ventimiglia Kept His 'This Is Us' Family Intact — and Might Bring Back Jack's 'Stache — for His New Role
kevin powell
'The Real World' 's Kevin Powell Is Married: 'A Love That Is So Powerful It Is Simply Unexplainable'