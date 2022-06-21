Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Relationship Timeline

From their time on Broadway to starting a family together, here's a breakdown of Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's love story

Though it takes two to tango, Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's relationship goes back way before the ballroom.

The couple, known for their professional status on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, first met on Broadway in 2009.

While their relationship was completely platonic during their showtime stint, they reunited on ABC's hit reality competition in 2011 — where their initial friendship quickly transformed into a budding romance the following year.

Despite the couple's brief breakup, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd rekindled their relationship in 2013.

Since then, the dancing duo has tied the knot and started a family together. Murgatroyd also embarked on a dancing tour with her husband.

From their time on Broadway together to starting a family, here's a breakdown of Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd's lengthy love story.

July 2009: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd meet on Broadway

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd From left: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd | Credit: Jose Devillegas/Getty

Prior to stepping into the Dancing with the Stars spotlight, Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd both landed gigs in the Broadway production of Burn the Floor in 2009 — and interestingly, it wasn't love at first sight for the now-married couple.

"I thought he was arrogant," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE in a 2015 interview of meeting the Ukrainian dancer.

"Okay, that's a defense mechanism. I think she was in love with me at first sight and just doesn't want to admit it," Chmerkovskiy retorted. "No, I walked in the way I walk in and … it's just a lot of presence."

"I learned to like him because I found out he wasn't that arrogant," admitted Murgatroyd. "He was really generous to the entire cast, and our friendship grew and grew."

May 2011: Peta Murgatroyd joins Maks Chmerkovskiy on Dancing with the Stars

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd at arrivals for InTouch Weekly''s 5th Annual Icons & Idols Post-VMA Party, Chateau Marmont, Los Angeles, CA September 6, 2012. Credit: Elizabeth Goodenough/Everett Collection

While Chmerkovskiy joined DWTS as a pro dancer in 2006, Murgatroyd joined the DWTS cast in 2011. She started as a troupe dancer in season 12 and was then promoted to the professional cast the following season.

Murgatroyd told PEOPLE in 2017, "there was always an attraction" between the two dancers, but because he was engaged to his fellow DWTS pro dancer Karina Smirnoff and she was dating her future DWTS costar Damian Whitewood at the time, "there was nothing ever done about it."

June 16, 2012: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd go Instagram official

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Before their relationship budded into something more, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy built a solid friendship. When the two were both single in 2012, they began going on "friendship dates," according to Murgatroyd.

Murgatroyd made their relationship Instagram official that year as she posted a photo of her beau kissing her on the cheek.

Jan. 1, 2013: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd ring in the New Year together

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

The couple celebrated New Year's Eve together as they rang in 2013. Murgatroyd posted a photo alongside Chmerkovskiy and friends as they celebrated the occasion.

"Celebrating NYE with amazing people!" she captioned the photo.

November 2013: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd break up

Things were going strong for the pair until, as Murgatroyd put it, "out of nowhere," Chmerkovskiy called it quits after less than a year of dating.

"My heart was broken," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE in 2017. "But when we were driving to the airport after the breakup talk, he literally asked me why I was taking all my bags and clothes back. I was like, 'We just broke up. Why would I leave anything behind?' That's when I knew it wasn't really over for forever."

"I realized right away that I'd made a mistake," said Chmerkovskiy. "So I would take every opportunity to hover around."

October 2014: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd get back together

While Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd both dated other people during their brief time apart, the two rekindled their relationship in October 2014.

"They've never really 'broken up,'" a DWTS source told PEOPLE in 2015 about the professional dancers. "They're with each other a lot and have been for quite some time, including all last season. Tommy [Chong] would tease her about it."

April 22, 2015: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd publicly confirm they are back together

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

The couple appeared happier than ever when they posed for a selfie together in celebration of DWTS' 10th anniversary in 2015. Murgatroyd shared the picture on her Instagram featuring the two cheek to cheek with her arm wrapped around Chmerkovskiy.

Dec. 5, 2015: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd get engaged

Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd got engaged during an episode of DWTS on Dec. 5, 2015.

Naturally, the proposal happened on the dance floor during a performance of Sway at the Olympia Theater in Miami, in front of a joyous audience and a line of other dancers.

Chmerkovskiy told her, "I'm in love with you, and I will be in love with you for the rest of my life."

"She said 'yes,'" he wrote in another Instagram post later that night.

Jan. 4, 2017: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcome their first baby

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

After months of posting beautiful maternity pictures to her Instagram and documenting her pregnancy journey, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy welcomed son Shai Aleksander on Jan. 4, 2017.

"This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!" the couple said of their firstborn in a statement at the time.

July 8, 2017: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd get married

Prior to lavishly celebrating their wedding with family and friends, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy secretly tied the knot during a small city hall ceremony in New York City on July 8, 2017. It wasn't until the couple was celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary that the Ukrainian dancer revealed their little secret on Instagram.

"This was one of the most exciting days of my life!" the DWTS pro wrote alongside two videos documenting the intimate ceremony. "Everything felt very festive, I couldn't take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us."

July 8, 2017: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have a wedding ceremony

peta.jpg Nyle DiMarco/Instagram

On July 8, the dancing duo tied the knot (again) at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York.

"Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately," Murgatroyd told PEOPLE in May of choosing Oheka Castle.

Murgatroyd walked down the aisle on the arm of her father in a fairytale ball gown with an off-the-shoulder fitted bodice and multi-tiered, full gathered skirt.

Chmerkovskiy's brother and fellow DWTS pro, Val Chmerkovskiy, served as best man. Other DWTS wedding guests included Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess — all of whom were in the wedding party — as well as Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco, and Candace Cameron Bure.

March 2018: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd go on tour together

About a year after giving birth, Murgatroyd embarked on a tour alongside Chmerkovskiy and his brother Val in 2018. The traveling show, Maks, Val and Peta Live on Tour, toured 49 cities and featured special guests along the way.

Oct. 9, 2019: Maks Chmerkovskiy supports Peta Murgatroyd during U.S. citizenship ceremony

Peta Murgatroyd Instagram Peta Murgatroyd Instagram | Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

In 2019, Murgatroyd shared her excitement when she officially became a U.S. citizen — a monumental moment for the New Zealand native.

"I love the life I created, but it wouldn't be possible without the United States giving me the chance to succeed and live in the best country in the world, where dreams really do come true," Murgatroyd wrote in a lengthy, emotional Instagram post.

"This country gave me my career, it's where I found the love of my life, and it's where my first child was born. This will always be home now," she added.

April 2020: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd host quarantine workouts

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the athletic couple kept busy by hosting weekly workouts and posting the videos on Instagram.

July 8, 2020: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd celebrate their wedding anniversary

In honor of their seventh wedding anniversary, Murgatroyd posted a beautiful tribute to remember the day.

"It's been over 7 years and I'm still head over heels for you @maksimc ✨ Happy Anniversary my love," she captioned a series of wedding photos.

Chmerkovskiy displayed his love for his wife as well by posting romantic note cards he penned to Murgatroyd. The carousel ended with a toast shared between the loved-up couple.

Jan. 2, 2021: Peta Murgatroyd shares her appreciation for Maks Chmerkovskiy

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

At the start of 2021, Murgatroyd took the time to write a heartfelt note to Chmerkovskiy in a "husband appreciation post" on Instagram.

"My love...may we always be able to work through every challenge that's given to us," she wrote. "I love how we communicate and convey our feelings, connect when we feel a disconnect, instinctually know when each other is upset and reason with each other and come out more in love on the other side."

She added, "I woke up more obsessed with you than last year and for that I'm grateful 🤗 May we continue to put each other first and continue to grow and learn from one another. I love us and I'm ready for whatever 2021 has in store for us....Just wanted to say it here."

Dec. 25, 2021: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd celebrate the holidays together

The happy family celebrated Christmas together in 2021, posting an adorable roundup of photos of them decked in matching holiday pajamas and posing in front of the garnished tree.

Jan. 9, 2022: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd vacation in Hawaii

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

The couple rang in the New Year with a tropical getaway to Hawaii. Murgatroyd shared a roundup of photos on her Instagram of her family enjoying time on the beach, soaking up rays, playing in the ocean, and watching the stunning sunset.

Jan. 18, 2022: Peta Murgatroyd surprises Maks Chmerkovskiy on his birthday

Murgatroyd threw a mega dinner party for her husband's birthday in January.

"Maks, I love you with my whole heart! ❤️" she wrote on Instagram, after thanking her chef friend for helping arrange the event.

Feb. 13, 2022: Maks Chmerkovskiy surprises Peta Murgatroyd on Valentine's Day

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Relationship Timeline Credit: Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram

Chmerkovskiy pulled quite the romantic gesture for his big 2022 Valentine's Day surprise. After telling his wife that he was in Ukraine, he surprised her and Shai at home!

"I was in complete shock, we had just been speaking on the phone, with him telling me he was driving back to his hotel in the freezing cold in Ukraine," Murgatroyd detailed on Instagram. "Lol. Liar!!! Big lies!!!"

She continued, "He had flown overnight and told me that he had a long work day and wouldn't be able to talk for most of it. More Lies!!!! ❤️This was the BEST SURPRISE EVER!!! My forever valentine."

Feb. 24, 2022: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd ask for prayers amid the Ukraine invasion

"Please pray for my husband Maks. I don't usually ask these things from my social media network, however today is extremely hard and the next few will be even harder," the DWTS pro wrote on Instagram.

March 2, 2022: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd reunite at LAX after his return from Ukraine

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is greeted by wife Peta Murgatroyd as he Arrives at LAX after escaping from Ukraine Maksim Chmerkovskiy is greeted by wife Peta Murgatroyd as he arrives at LAX after escaping from Ukraine, Los Angeles, California, USA - 02 Mar 2022 Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Chmerkovskiy arrived in Los Angeles on March 2 after spending several days in Ukraine amid the ongoing war with Russia. The couple was spotted sharing an emotional embrace during their reunion at LAX.

Prior to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chmerkovskiy had been serving as a judge while filming the country's World of Dance series. As he tried to return home, he documented his journey on social media.

"I'm a big boy, but I know for a fact that I'm going through something mentally ... because I get into these cry moments, I'm emotional, I can't control it," he said during Good Morning America following his return.

"I cried from the airport, I felt embarrassed ... the entire ride back cause I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children," Chmerkovskiy added.

March 31, 2022: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd enjoy family time

After being reunited, Murgatroyd shared a sweet video of her husband playing with Shai.

"Thank god Papa is home…now my back can heal 🤣🙏🏻@maksimc #MumIsTakingABreak" she captioned the cute clip.

June 21, 2022: Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy open up about expanding their family

Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy opened up in an intimate interview with PEOPLE about the challenges they've faced while trying to grow their family of three.

After years of trying to expand their family, the Peta Jane Beauty founder had recently traveled overseas to visit Chmerkovskiy in hopes of conceiving a baby — but after contracting COVID during her trip, Murgatroyd says her body was unable to fight off the illness and sustain the very early stages of her pregnancy.

Murgatroyd revealed that she suffered a miscarriage, her third over the past two years. "I felt like I was dying, but then I obviously knew what had happened," she said. "It was just all too much for my body and I couldn't do it. I couldn't believe that this was happening to me."

"I try to do my best in supporting Peta. I'm a changed man because of this experience," Chmerkovskiy added.