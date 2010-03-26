Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Erin Andrews Have Off-Screen Chemistry

Are Dancing with the Stars partners Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy and Erin Andrews partners of a different kind when the cameras stop rolling?

Maks, 30, says he and ESPN correspondent Andrews, 31, are “maybe” dating, according to Hollywoodlife.com.

“She’s very friendly, super nice, great personality,” he gushes to PEOPLE. “She does not hold back. She’s open, and what you see is what there is. Everybody who meets her falls in love with her.”

Including him? He doesn’t say, exactly. But the compliments keep on flowing. On Monday after the duo did their first routine on the ABC show, Maks acted like a pleased professor — or boyfriend.

“I’m so proud,” he told PEOPLE. “I made her do a cha cha that I would make a professional dancer do.”

Andrews is equally enthralled with her dance pro, who came through for her when she had to miss parts of the NCAA tournament for DWTS rehearsals.

“This one has been amazing,” she cooed. “When Kentucky was upset, he texted me about it. He was like, ‘You’re the only person I know that cares about this.’ He’s been adorable.”

Will the pair continue to sizzle onscreen and off? Stay tuned! — Monica Rizzo and Catherine Donaldson-Evans

Craig Sjodin/ABC