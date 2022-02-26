In a series of Instagram Stories posted on Friday, Maks Chmerkovskiy continued to update followers on the dire situation in Kyiv as Russian forces invade Ukraine

Maks Chmerkovskiy Prepares to Head to Bomb Shelter in Ukraine: 'I Just Want Shooting to Stop'

Maks Chmerkovskiy is giving his latest update while trapped in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, shared a series of Instagram Stories on Friday in which he spoke about the current state of his home country while the area is under attack, revealing gut-wrenching details about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"I don't know what my purpose with all this – I'm just saying what I'm seeing," he says in one of the videos, adding, "I'm giving you my best impression of what it actually is."

The Ukrainian-born dancer went on to say that he had some friends who were shot at in their car as they fled to the Poland-Ukraine border, and it took one friend around eight hours to make it out.

Chmerkovskiy added that from what he's seen and heard, "It seems that the Ukrainian army is doing an incredible job at stopping any kind of advancement of Russian forces," and that one of his main concerns is getting children to safety, as well as making sure the elderly are taken care of.

"I don't know the answer," he said. "I just want the shooting to stop."

In a Story posted hours later, Chmerkovskiy said that although it was quiet for the time being, everyone is anticipating airstrikes on Kyiv.

"We just heard sirens outside. Everyone's a little panicked," he said, adding that he's about to head to a bomb shelter for safety.

The DWTS judge also mentioned Bethenny Frankel and how she's set up aid for those who cross the border into Poland, specifically explaining how women and children sometimes get separated from their brothers, husbands, or other male family members.

Additionally, Chmerkovskiy shared a video of explosions going off in the distance, as well as a video recorded by a citizen that shows the man being shot at while driving, and a haunting video of someone playing an instrument from what appears to be their residence as the sound fills the eerie, empty streets of Kyiv.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine earlier this week after Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in a televised address Thursday morning local time. The attack is still-evolving but explosions and airstrikes have been reported, with threats mounting against the capital, Kyiv, a city of 2.8 million people.

Numerous residents have been seen trying to flee. "We are facing a war and horror. What could be worse?" one 64-year-old woman living in Kyiv told the Associated Press.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," President Joe Biden said as the invasion appeared to begin in force this week.