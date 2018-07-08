Surprise! Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveals He & Peta Murgatroyd Wed at City Hall Before Big Ceremony

Turns out Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd had two wedding ceremonies!

While celebrating their first anniversary as a married couple on Sunday, Chmerkovskiy, 38, revealed that before the couple had their big fairytale wedding, they actually tied the knot at a small city hall ceremony.

“This was one of the most exciting days of my life!” the Dancing with the Stars pro wrote alongside two videos documenting the intimate ceremony. “Everything felt very festive, I couldn’t take my eyes off my future wife the whole ride to the City Hall and it was is if New York City herself was marrying us.”

“I can’t believe it’s been a year. I still can’t believe you chose me. I can’t believe I get to live this dream with you by my side for the rest of my life and I promise to earn every second of your love,” he continued.

“I love you @petamurgatroyd ❤ Happy anniversary baby,” he wrote, before calling his wife his “#FavoritePersonEver.”

After exchanging their vows, Chmerkovskiy excitedly yells out “Yay!” before the two pro dancers share a kiss.

During the nuptials, Murgatroyd wore a one-sleeve blue blouse with camel-colored pants and heels, while carrying a simple bouquet of pink and purple flowers. Meanwhile, Chmerkovskiy opted for a black shirt and white pants.

Murgatroyd, 31, also shared a tribute of her own, writing: “Today I married the man I fell in love with so many years ago.”

“I knew he was the one. There was something so electric between us that people will still tell me about to this day. I love you @maksimc, this has been an incredible, outrageous year for us! I pray we are this happy for the rest of our lives. You’re everything I knew you were,” she captioned a photo of the pair sharing a hug at the courthouse.

The pair, who share son Shai Aleksander, 16 months, had a second ceremony in front of 300 people on July 8, 2017, at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York

“Maks has loved this place for years and I took on the suggestion and I fell in love with it immediately,” Murgatroyd previously told PEOPLE of choosing their venue. “I had never thought of being married in a castle, but my jaw dropped when I first saw it.”

Of her “big” ivory wedding dress, the mother of one explained, “I didn’t want a stark white dress.”

“I just love the old-fashioned feel of the ivory. Especially against the castle, I didn’t want stark white. I think it’s more sleek, in a way,” she added.

The newlyweds got engaged in December 2015, a little more than a year before the birth of their son Shai.