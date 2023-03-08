Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy Might Steal a Sip of Your Wine in Their New Show in Napa

Maks tells PEOPLE he "got goosebumps" hearing about the "intimate dinner party" vibe of Savor After Hours, his latest collaboration with younger brother and fellow Dancing with the Stars champ Val

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on March 8, 2023 07:00 AM
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Napa Valley dance show publicity
Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy. Photo: Savor After Hours

Maksim and Val Chmerkovskiy are uniting on stage this summer for an intimate and immersive dance show — and they're bringing the wine!

The Dancing with the Stars pros and brothers are heading to Napa, Calif. this summer, where they'll headline SAVOR After Hours, a unique cabaret and wine experience taking place at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Napa Valley Opera House.

"Basically it's a different take on wine tasting and what that experience can be, because wine has an incredible culture," Val, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "Part of our performance has always felt like it's taking care of [and] educating our audience. It's taking them on a journey with us. It feels like this intimate dinner party more than a 'sit down and watch us on stage' type of thing."

"I got goosebumps," Maks, 43, adds of getting the call about the show. "I can't wait."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Napa Valley dance show publicity
Savor After Hours

During the live show, guests will be served five different pours of wine, which include light whites to rich reds. The tastings will then coincide with the style of performance they're watching the brothers perform.

"We describe the wine you're tasting through dance, music, and magic," Val says of the evening. "And for us, it's exciting because we're using our vehicle to give the people a completely different experience, an entirely new way of experiencing and feeling wine."

Fans can also expect to get up-close and personal with the Ukrainian brothers, who promise to sip along with them.

"There's also going to be a lot of opportunity for me to grab a glass of wine off your table and do the drinking for you if I see that you're not doing it fast enough," Maks jokes. "And I will give myself these opportunities."

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Valentin Chmerkovskiy Napa Valley dance show publicity
Savor After Hours

"This show is that type of immersive, so we finally get to do a show that is [a 250-seater], way more intimate than a theater production, than being on camera in front of millions," Val adds. "And I think that Maks and I shine the brightest in those type of environments."

The 10-person ensemble cast will feature special guests from the Hollywood and Broadway community, and will also include occasional appearances from their wives and fellow DWTS pros Peta Murgatroyd and Jenna Johnson.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

"She's definitely going to make an appearance in the second half," says Maks, who's expecting his second child with wife Peta, 36, later this year.

"Val's wife is also very famous," he adds of Jenna, 28, who recently gave birth to her and Val's first child, son Rome. "She's also going to be there."

Tickets for SAVOR After Hours, created by Mark "Swany" Swanhart and produced by Lee Marshall and MagicSpace Entertainment, go on sale for the general public on March 31.

