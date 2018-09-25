Making a Murderer Will Return for Part 2 Next Month on Netflix

Steven Avery‘s not done fighting for his freedom.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that part 2 of its popular true-crime docuseries Making a Murderer will premiere on Oct. 19.

Making a Murderer‘s original 10-episode run chronicled the 2006 murder convictions of Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey in the death of 25-year-old Wisconsin photographer Teresa Halbach.

Avery has maintained his innocence, and the show explored whether he’d been wrongfully convicted of a crime for the second time. He was famously freed from an 18-year prison sentence for a rape he didn’t commit.

The series shed new light on the case, prompting a legal push to overturn Dassey’s conviction because his confession, as seen on Making a Murderer, was allegedly coerced. The Supreme Court declined to hear his case in June.

Halbach’s family, meanwhile, has declined to participate in the series and relatives have previously dismissed it as one-sided.

“If people want to think [Avery] is innocent there is nothing I can do about it, but I know that God knows what happened and that is what really matters to me, as long as he never gets an opportunity to hurt anybody else,” her aunt Kay Giordana told PEOPLE in 2016.

“Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice,” series creators Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos said in a statement announcing the premiere date.

“Building on Part 1, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part 2, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit,” Ricciardi and Demos said. “We are thrilled to be able to share this new phase of the journey with viewers.”

A key figure in the 10 new episodes will be Avery’s high-profile attorney Kathleen Zellner, whom he hired in early 2016.

In the teaser for part 2, a voice that sounds like Avery’s says, “When you’re fighting for your innocence and you need to prove that, it takes time.”